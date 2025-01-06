Popular Nigerian content creator Mark Angel has gone on social media to share a lengthy post about the year he had in 2024

The comedian opened up about all that he painfully had to endure as life dealt him a huge blow on his face

Mark Anegl appreciated those who told him during his trying times and revealed how he was able to pull through

Mark Angel, a popular Nigerian content creator known as Mark Angel Comedy, shared a heartbreaking post on social media that triggered major reactions from netizens.

The comedian told his fans how he lost a huge part of his wealth, $3.7 million (N5.7 Billion), to forex after falling into the wrong hands.

He revealed how he lost most of his property to loan sharks and almost broke apart because his life constantly came crashing down on him. Mark Angel further gave me insight into how he could pull through with the help of a solid support system.

Mark Angel shared his pains and loses in a new post. Credit: @markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

Speaking on Denilson Igwe, his former colleague who dragged him through filth on a podcast show, Mark Angel noted that God revealed the true intentions of those who he called 'friends'.

Mark wrote:

"The year 2024 began like every other year, but I had no idea how much it would test me how much it would break me, yet ultimately reshape me. It was the year I lost everything. I trusted the wrong hands in forex and lost all my money. Nobody knew except my family and closest circle. The weight of the loss, over $3.7 million was suffocating."

"I was drowning in debts, and one by one, I watched all my properties slip into the hands of loan sharks. It felt like my world was crumbling, and in my darkest moments, I considered ending it all. But God… If not for His mercies, I wouldn’t be here writing this. He sent angels into my life when I needed them the most."

"Blessing, my friend who became family, never gave up on me. My pastor and his wife stood by me, praying and guiding me. My daughters, Victoria and Mila, reminded me of the beauty of life, even when it felt unbearable. My ex-wife Mandy extended a hand of kindness I will never forget. My son, Schoolboy, showed me strength beyond his years. And Bright, my social media assistant, stood as a pillar in moments I thought I’d collapse.'

See the post here:

Mark Angel's post spurs mixed reactions

Read some comments below:

@sirleobdasilva:

"You even included interview where they dragged you 😂 this man."

@penny_gramss:

"It’s well 😢."

@emperorjjohn:

"Indeed you are the strongest I have ever known. A born hustler can never be tamed. I wish you more success this year and beyond. Affliction shall not rise the second time. God will replenish all boss ❤️."

@choice.wobidi:

"His light never stops shining ❤️❤️❤️Thank God for mercy."

Denilson Igwe reacts to alleged voice note

Legit.ng earlier reported that Denilson Igwe had apologized to his former junior colleague Emanuella for speaking about her on a viral podcast.

The skit maker also appealed to people to stop attacking Emanuella, who he referred to as a 'small girl'.

Denilson Igwe's apology comes after Emanuella, in alleged audio, had lashed out at him for speaking about her living condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng