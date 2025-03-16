Years after tying the knot with his wife, a businessman found his wedding banner in the custody of a mentally challenged person

The real estate company owner shared pictures of what the mad man turned the wedding banner into

Mixed reactions trailed pictures of the old wedding banner, with some people drawing lessons from it

A businessman, Onyelike Darlington, has reacted on social media after spotting his old wedding banner with a mad person.

In a Facebook post, the property manager, who owns a real estate company, marvelled that his once cherished and precious wedding banner was used for a shelter by the mentally challenged person.

Darlington, who got married in 2022, according to what is written on the banner, described what he saw as the vanity of life. He wrote:

"Our once cherished and precious wedding banner, one mad man used it now and built his/ her own house somewhere.

"The Vanity of life."

The Owerri-based businessman's post stirred mixed reactions on Facebook. Some netizens shared lessons people could learn from it.

Businessman's post about wedding banner stirs reactions

Peter Ibeh said:

"Funny but the reality of life 😊."

Engr David Okorie said:

"I appreciate that madman with some cash."

Peter Ewuzie said:

"My leader, I think the mad man recognized the beauty and value regardless of time."

Chizoba Okete said:

"Life is truly full of unexpected twists and turns, such is life. You've got to learn to roll with the punches and make the most of every situation. 🙌"

Iwuozor Stella said:

"Sir,

"He/She is not mad, I guess.

"At least the banner served a purpose, after it's main purpose.

"You should be happy that your banner was able to provide shelter for the homeless."

Ihechukwu Odoh said:

"Purview example that everything that looks deserving, desiring and glittering today will one day fade away, including the life and material things we have acquired on earth.

"The only thing that continuously lives and will forever be is the soul personality of our existence.

"Happy Sunday Sir."

