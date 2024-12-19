Burna Boy and his new boo Chloe Bailey were spotted in a cosy position at the GTCO End of the year party

While some fans gushed over them, others noticed her outfit to the event and stated their observations

Chloe Bailey's fit has now become a topic of conversation as she suffers major backlash on the timelines

Many Nigerians shared their take on Burna Boy's love interest, Chloe Bailey, and her outfit choices since she got in Nigeria.

Social media has reported that Burna Boy flew an American singer, Chloe Bailey, to Nigeria for Detty December. He showed up online with Chloe Bailey and appeared all booed up with the American music star.

In a new development, Legit.ng sighted a video of the two music stars at the GTCO End-of-Year Party and they looked sweet together, as usual.

However, many have expressed disappointment over Chloe Bailey's outfit, describing them as "too simple." Some even went as far as to say he came all the way to Nigeria with only her housewares.

Some other groups noted that it was a sign of disrespect as she probably assumed Nigeria was underdeveloped.

Watch their video here:

Nigerians blast Chloe Bailey's outfit

Read some reactions below:

@chichi_blogs:

"This girl came to Nigeria and look mid."

@cute_glowie:

"Which day she Dey go back make we rest."

@d_flashymedic:

"When you ppl finish using yourselves to update your CV, please inform us."

@jaycee_designns:

"She is looking modest this is her real self."

@janet_ovayoza:

"Wetin be all this one, it's not giving. Chloe Bailey is not even doing the job that she was paid for pr stunt."

@chibarbie_dolle:

"She does not know us ,she think say na village she dey."

@dll:

"She does rate Nigeria."

@queenb

"She came with house clothes."

Burna Boy's ex Stefflon Don posts hot clip

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Odogwu has been causing commotion on social media for some days now after he flew in International singer Chloe Bailey.

The Nigerian Grammy-award-winners' ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don shared a new video of herself amid rumours that the singer is dating someone else.

Her video has yielded several reactions from her fans and Nigerian netizens, as some show their support.

