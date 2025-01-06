Regina Daniels has continued to have some nice moments with her family following her return to the country

The actress recently shared a video and pictures of her and her children, family and friends at a poolside

Regina Daniels also shared some steamy pictures, which left many of her colleagues, fans and followers gushing

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has left tongues wagging over a video and pictures from her fun time with her sons, family and friends.

Recall that Regina and her family, including her husband and politician Ned Nwoko, made headlines after they shared a video of themselves during an outing following her return to Nigeria.

Regina Daniels shows her swimming skills. Credit: regina.daniels.

Source: Instagram

Regina, who travelled to Mexico in 2024 to bag a degree, where she spent a few weeks away from her family, seemingly decided to take some time off with them upon her return to the country.

In a recent video and pictures shared on her social media timeline, Regina and her family were spotted by a poolside.

A video showed the mother of two and her youngest son paddling in the water. Another clip showed Regina showing off her swimming skills.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, the actress wrote,

"Mummy and her babies time."

Slide the post below to watch Regina Daniels' video as she enjoys moments at the pool with her sons:

Fans gush over Regina Daniels

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many of her fans and followers couldn't help but drop comments about her appearance in the video, while others stated that they were jealous of her husband, Ned Nwoko. Read the comments below:

obicynthia1655:

"Na only you dey enjoy for this country mama."

ayam_palesh:

"Make daddy no see that 2nd slide oooo, he fit leave meeting dey come home."

olisa.419:

"I don dey jealous daddy ned."

honeymum2024:

"Showing kids ur pant,nne Na mama u be ooo.No be everything wey hungry u to wear u go wear.For the sake of umuazi."

rubyjanenelly:

"But why were you and your mom in my dream? You were selling food and you gave me pounded yam and ice-cream for 17k."

owen_c00l_cat:

"Na now i really see wetin Ned dey enjoy."

worktill_it_work_1992:

"Money is power just imagine wetin old man dey faji ,it is well I'll make this money in Jesus name amen."

woo_szn_:

"Thank God she just leave pool una for say Na makeup . She fine paaaaaaaaaa in real life she’s finer @regina.daniels."

johnfavour5461:

"It is only me that is seeing the extremely beauty of Gina ❤️....I so much adour you,,,forget iphone,this bae na beauty herself,,,with her top-notch personality and character...chai negode nwa..."

What Regina Daniels said about competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the mum of two teased her followers with lovely pictures she shared on IG.

A picture showed Regina in bum shorts matched with a hat and wool top as she spoke about competition.

According to the actress, she has no equal; she also said that she was proud of herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng