This resulted in the Cubana Cheif priest saying a lot of things that were unknown to Nigerians about his friendship with the Grammy-award winner

Nigerian social media user and commentator VeryDarkMan has shared a video in which he weighs in on the situation between Davido's bestie Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Cheifpriest, and Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy.

Recall that Burna Boy initially went online to drag Cubana Cheifpriest and called him a debtor, adding that he was an "Owerri Rickroass". This resulted in Cubana Chiefpriest firing back at him and calling him many names while digging up some unknown things about the singer.

He returned to their friendship in 2018 when he paid N1 million to perform on his birthday. The situation resulted in a messy online brawl that spread like wildfire.

VDM shared his two cents in a new development and asked Burna Boy not to ruin his success with this necessary online drama.

He also touched on Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother, who said his brother did not care for him. Burna Boy had also offered the brother $30,000.

VDM slammed the guy for chasing clout after he made another video declaring his location and asking people to help Burna Boy locate him. The audacious social media critic called him entitled and lady.

It will be recalled that VDM recently suffered a heavy online backlash after he disclosed that the sum of N180 million had gone missing from his NGO account. The social media critic later revealed that it was a joke and only wanted to make a fool of Nigerians.

He said he shared the news to check how dumb the Nigerian media and some Nigerians are. According to VDM, 80% of Nigerians on social media are stupid, and his alleged missing N180m was proof that he needed it.

Many react to VDM's video

Read some reactions below:

@Seunade51:

"Make this guy keep quiet for sometime."

@kpemi001:

"If you are successful it's your duty to see your family been balanced, if my family no day entitled to my money na outsider won con day entitled?"

@abazwhyllzz:

"lol, what if you give it to them and there is a particular person who is always lävishing his share,will you keep giving the person?"

@mrhumbleheart:

"My own be say burna boy must give that boy $30k and cubana must pay that other boy millions."

@odehetiosa:

"Mugu if you like make u no help your people. We go swear for you on this twitter."

@ezegexx:

"This one just turn activists to cho cho person."

VDM Cries out over his weakness

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM shared his weaknesses with his fans on social media and spoke about what he plans to do about them in 2025.

He noted that when he spoke to his team that he wanted to talk about his weakness, they said his brand was too big to be saying such things.

The critic also told his fans what to do about their weakness and encouraged them about 2025.

