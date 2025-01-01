VDM has shared his weakness with his fans on social media, and he also spoke about what he planned to do about it in 2025

He noted that when he spoke to his team that he wanted to speak about his weakness, they said his brand was too big to be saying such things

The critic told his fans what to do about their weakness as well and encouraged them about 2025

Social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has opened up about his weakness on new year eve.

The TikToker, who was criticised over his NGO missing fund, made a video to encourage his fans about 2025.

VDM encourages fans about 2025. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to him, he has been battling an addiction that makes him caress his personal part for a very long time, and it has deprived him of a lot of business opportunities.

VDM noted by the time he was done with his addiction in a day, he will be very tired and would sleep off. Many who tried to call him for businesses couldn't reach him because he would have slept off.

The activist also mentioned that he doesn't indulge in self stimulation because he doesn't have ladies to sleep with, but that he was just addicted to the act.

He noted that he cannot even work out properly in the gym again because most time he would be tried. VDM disclosed that when he told his team that he wanted to speak about it, he was advised against it.

The activist noted that his team told him his brand was bigger than what he wanted to expose to the people.

VDM advises youths

In the recording, the controversial man said that a lot of people cannot openly speak about their addiction about touching their personal parts and encouraged them not to worry.

He warned that the addiction will end up destroying them if they don't stop it. He added that it will mess their mental health up and prevent them from making money.

VDM encouraged the people going through such and asked them not to be ashamed, but that they should try to channel their strength to something else.

VDM prays about 2025

Also in the video, the activist prayed that 2025 will be a year people will rake in money and have many great ideals that will fetch them cool cash.

He instructed his fans to watch out for him in the new year.

VDM blasts critics

Not done with his video, the TikToker sent his haters to the gallows.

According to him, all his critics are already on the ground and in the new year, they will continue to be on the ground.

Here is the video:

Portable blasts VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Portable joined the league of celebrities reacting to VDM's NGO controversy.

The activist had stated that money was missing from his NGO's account and added that police were involved in the case.

In his reaction, Portable blasted VDM. He noted that he stole the money and was crying online. The singer also stated that he has been giving out food items and doing community service without being assisted financially to do it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng