Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest shared more details on his admirable friendship with Davido

This was made known during his heated moment with Afrobeats star Burna Boy, who referred him as Owerri Rick Ross

Speaking further, he spoke about his relationship with the Grammy award winner that has gone sour while he took a fresh jab at him

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest (born Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu) has explained why he chose singer Davido (David Adeleke) over Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, as a friend.

This comes amidst the ongoing drama between the nightlife mogul and the Grammy-winning artist.

As tensions between the two escalated, they exchanged words via their Insta story. Cubana Chiefpriest made remarks regarding Burna Boy's Grammy win, suggesting that the achievement played a role in his frustration, which he claims led him to seek someone to direct his anger toward.

Further, he revealed why he decided to be closer to the singer's rival Davido and accused him of forcing him to be friends with him.

Chiefpriest stated that he ultimately chose to stick with the "real one."

The businessman wrote:

"Na by force to do friendship, I sat with the real ones."

Speaking further, he said that he intends to provide money to the young man who was abused on stage during Burna Boy's performance at Greater Lagos.

Cubana mentioned this because, earlier in his tirade, Burna volunteered to provide $30k to the socialite's brother, who had once requested assistance from the public.

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

miriam.jacob':

"Cp is roasting burna boy no cap,the guy think say he na only him get madness,"

fortunesugar1:

"But ask yourself what did cp do to him , see you guys don’t understand the game this guys are playing , they’re all fighting everyone close to davido, all for what , ask yourself this , have davido for one day come out and start up a fight in the music industry."

detola__omoba:

"Omo dem cook burna wel wel….cp get bad mouth I swear."

nma_olisa:

"Make Una no dey fight people wey grow for Aba their mouth no good o."

classy_catherine:

"One pastor say this year strange battles go start , we never use better 4days battles don start 😂😂 Nigeria gist/battles don dey swt pass Netflix."

iamyuceeet:

"CP no small 💯 osubrileee, y come for everyone thats close to David,if this is not witchcraft ABI wizardry and jealousy ahahahn, inserting 001 everywhere."

_dee__deee:

The year is just too early for this like what’s going on with full grown adults."

Chiefpriest shares video of Burna Boy begging for cake

In a previous report by Legit.ng Cubana Chiefpriest brought out old videos to drag Burna Boy amid their recent fight online.

The Grammy award-winning singer started by indirectly shading a person whom many believed to be the businessman.

Chiefpriest, in an attempt to defend himself, shared videos of the times he hung out with Burna as he spilled alleged details from their past.

