Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest shared a recent update from the comfort of his abode amid his fight with Burna Boy

The hefty hype man shared videos of expensive wristwatches he had in his possession and hailed himself the title the musician gave him during their fallout

While the video of the gold accessories went viral, netizens quickly expressed their dissatisfaction with it

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechuwkuw, best known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has displayed the array of designer wristwatches in his possession.

The entertainment hype man made a video of his most-priced accessories and captioned the clip with the name “Owerri Rickross”, Afrobeats singer Burna Boy taunted him with.

This came days after Chiefpriest openly declared that he would release Burna Boy’s arch-enemy amid their ongoing fight.

Recall that the Nigerian celebrity barman reacted to Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy's $30,000 gesture (approximately N5om) for his brother.

The two entertainers have been at war after the singer accused the barman of being involved in illegal business.

In retaliation, Cubana fired back, suggesting that Burna Boy won his Grammy due to a relationship with embattled American rap mogul Diddy. He also claimed to have paid Burna N1 million in 2018 to perform as a backing singer at his birthday party.

Chiefpriest went on to label Burna Boy a debtor, a claim Burna swiftly denied. He asserted that he has always paid for his properties in full and has never been publicly accused of owing anyone.

Burna Boy stood firm and extended help to Cubana's alleged younger brother. In a video shared on his Instagram, the brother was seen meeting the award-winning artist, who generously gave him $30,000.

Bethel Okechukwu expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating that Burna Boy had been a divine instrument in transforming his life and lifting him out of poverty.

In response, Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram story to clarify that he has one biological older brother and two younger sisters.

He argued that he owed them nothing, as the money in question was Burna Boy's personal choice, and others should take responsibility for their own fortunes.

The barman further noted that his said brother was also a fast-rising singer and that the Grammy winner could also give him a free verse.

See the video of his wristwatches here:

Netizens react to video of Cubana Chiefpriest’s pieces of jewellery

People online reminded the barman of his pledge to release Speed Darlington as they made jest of him in the comment section.

dontoxx:

"Wait shey CP wan do Watch for Watch with ODG? Na prank?"

organyring:

"Make burna show him own watch collections? All this na capping lol."

amahesal12:

"Just one of Burna ice gold all this normal gold go pack."

sliverwisdom:

"@cubana_chiefpriest CEO Of Cho Cho Cho Without Workings 😂, Broke Big Boy wey dey use style wait Davido make he come back Lagos before he go start dey shout money Na water."

hopivile:

"Na small boy dey do this kin thing na wetin that one teach us."

big.feraih:

"All this is nothing if you can’t help your family my bro Ogbeni owu Dey blow you no come Dey use scope here Audio full your side bro."

Mother of Chiefpriest’s alleged brother speaks

The mother of Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother Bethel Okechuwkwu made it to the frontline of the blogs.

Bethel's mother was spotted in a video dancing and appreciating Burna Boy for gifting her son the whopping sum of $30k.

The aged woman, overwhelmed with excitement, said prayers for the singer as netizens demanded to know whether she also gave birth to Chiefpriest.

