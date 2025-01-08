Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has been accused of not paying Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy N1m as he claimed

Legit.ng previously reported that during the entertainer's online altercation, the barman bragged about paying the Grammy winner N1 million in 2018

Bugzy Dvinci, a media personality, came forward to tackle Chiefpriest, triggering hot takes from netizens

Media personality Bugzy Dvinci has alleged that Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest (Pascal Okechukwu) never paid Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, N1 million to perform, revealing that Obi Cubana did.

This comes after Cubana Chiefpriest bragged about paying Burna Boy N1m to perform at his birthday party.

Man drags Cubana Chiefpriest over claims of paying Burna Boy. Credit: @burnaboy, @obicubana, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

However, Bugzy Dvinci maintained that this did not happen. He added that as of 2018, Chiefpriest was still working with Obi Cubana, who owned a club.

He alleged that at the time, Cubana Chiefpriest was simply a hype man who had been directed to give Burna Boy N1 million during the launch of one of the billionaire's ventures.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng also reported that Cubana Chiefpriest accused Burna Boy of owing money for jewellery and brought up his recent purchase of a Ferrari. Burna Boy hit back, stating that he lives a cash-only lifestyle and does not have debts like Cubana Chiefpriest's boss, whom many believe to be Davido.

Cubana Chiefpriest further commented on Burna Boy's Ferrari, arguing that he and his crew don't do "pay as you drive."

He claimed that they pressured Burna Boy into acquiring the car on credit just to show off during the December festivities. The nightlife mogul also suggested that Burna Boy was feeling the sting of the debts he racked up over the holiday season.

In another news, Cubana explained why he chose singer Davido (David Adeleke) over Burna Boy, as a friend.

As the tension between the two escalated, they exchanged words via their Instagram story. Cubana Chiefpriest made remarks regarding Burna Boy's Grammy win, suggesting that the achievement contributed to his frustration, which he claimed led him to seek someone to direct his anger toward.

He said he decided to be closer to the singer's rival Davido and accused Burna of forcing him to be friends with him.

Cubana Chiefpriest stated that he ultimately chose to stick with the "real one."

Netizens react to claims about Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

angelctp:

"So who asked you?? Men of nowadays deserves to be wearing skirts and legging."

confidence_ladies_salon:

"You are right sir.Thats was when @cubana_chiefpriest just left his shoe maker job to work with obi Cubana."

meelanin_goddess:

"If them like make dem talk anything about Burna, we his fans no really send them for here."

trulymadrina:

"1million naira was small money in 2018… they definitely begged him as per paddy."

ola__grams:

"But what’s wrong if they paid him 1m ? How’s that an issue …. Make any artiste come out talk say them never pay am 1m before he blow , even people dey collect 100k ….. na slow people dey reason am."

nkposhtipskitchen:

"Try sit down on one chair 🪑👁️ all this talk talk no go help Nigeria 🇳🇬, once is celebrity fight Nigeria 🇳🇬 people go carrry am for head but forget the problem of Nigeria to talk about, na we be our problem ourselves not the government

Cubana CP's alleged brother replies VDM

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the alleged younger brother of celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest responded to social media activist VDM.

Recall that a video went viral showing when the musician quickly stopped a man who came to meet him on stage.

Amid the beef between Burna and Cubana Chiefpriest, the socialite asked the victim to come forward, promising a monetary reward.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng