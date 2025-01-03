Nigerian singer Portable was recently unable to perform at Fuji star Taye Currency’s show in Ibadan

The Zazu star was billed to be at the Fuji star’s concert on January 2, 2025, but Ibadan indigenes kicked against it over the singer’s recent comment

Recall that in the process of dragging his ex-lover, Queen Dami, Portable said there were no houses with POP ceilings in Ibadan

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, was prevented from performing at Taye Currency’s show in Ibadan.

The Zazu crooner was one of the acts billed to perform by Fuji star Taye Currency at his concert on January 2, 2025, in Ibadan. However, the people did not want him.

A video of an Ibadan man sternly warning Portable not to show his face in their city has made the rounds online. The man also warned Taye Currency to remove the Zazu crooner from his show if he did not want problems.

Recall that during Portable’s issue with his former lover, Queen Dami, the singer bragged about getting her an apartment with a POP (Plaster of Paris) ceiling, something he claimed wasn’t available in Ibadan.

According to the aggrieved man, Ibadan is not a town someone can say bad things about because it is a city of greatness. He told Portable to hold on to Lagos, claiming that every great thing known about Lagos is because of Ibadan.

The Ibadan man also directed his anger at Taye Currency. He told the Fuji musician that he already had his offence and should not contribute to it by making Portable perform at his show. In his words:

“I am begging you in God’s name if you don’t want to be unfortunate, don’t come to Ibadan! Alhaji Taye Currency, don’t start problems that will be bigger than you to handle, may you not be blamed for people’s deaths. Portable, stay in your Lagos, don’t come to Ibadan. Ibadan is not a town you can degrade with your words, everything glorious about Lagos came from Ibadan. Ibadan produces glory, Lagos has nothing it produces and you opened your big mouth to insult us in Ibadan, it will scatter, just wait and see. Alhaji Taye Currency, quickly remove Portable from your poster if you want to sell, you know you already have your own misdeeds, you know you have offended the whole world and Fuji musicians, you have insulted your helper, the person who took you out of the gutter, you have insulted him. Cancel your show or you remove Portable from it.”

According to reports, the tension from Ibadan people for Portable not to perform at Taye Currency’s show gained momentum and the Zazu crooner was nowhere to be seen during the concert over safety reasons.

It was gathered that Portable was in Ibadan for the show and was also lodged at a hotel close to The Palms Mall venue but was allowed to perform over security reasons.

Concert management explains Portable’s absence

According to Tribune Online, Taye Currency’s concert management, JaRule Entertainment, explained Portable’s absence at the show.

According to the management, the commissioner of police provided them with adequate security for the event. However, they still got reports of people asking for Portable’s whereabouts in Ibadan, so they decided he would remain absent.

In their words:

“We spoke to the commissioner of police about the matter and even signed an undertaking. We were provided with adequate security at the venue but we got reports that some people were still asking around for Portable’s whereabouts and lodging in Ibadan. It was then decided that he {Portable} stay off the show altogether.

He was the only one unable to perform on the list. It is an unfortunate situation but as a professional management outfit, security comes first. This is the reason he couldn’t perform. We hope that the matter will be resolved as soon as possible.”

Reactions as Ibadan man threatens Portable

Portable blames Queen Dami for not winning Grammy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable blamed Queen Dami for his lack of a Grammy award.

Just recently, Queen Dami moved out of the Zazu star’s house after he stormed her TikTok live show to rain insults on the former Queen of Oyo.

Shortly after that, the music star chatted with media personality Olarinde Ifedayo, aka Daddy Freeze, on his Instagram live show to discuss his troubles with women.

