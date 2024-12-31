Social media personality Isaac Fayose has reacted online to VeryDarkMan’s missing N180 million stunt

Shortly after VDM revealed that the alleged missing money from his NGO was a prank, Fayose scolded him online

According to Isaac Fayose, the prank was below the belt, and VDM should not have used people’s money to prank others

Social media personality and brother to the former governor of Ekiti state, Isaac Fayose, has reacted to Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan’s NGO prank.

Recall that on December 31, 2024, VDM announced that his earlier claim about hackers taking N180 million from his NGO website was false and that he deliberately did it to see how Nigerians would react.

Nigerians react as Isaac Fayose scolds VDM over missing N180m prank.

This move caused a huge buzz on social media, with people dropping their hot takes. Isaac Fayose was one of those who shared his thoughts online.

Isaac Fayose, a VDM supporter, seemed let down by the online critic’s move. The social media personality scolded VDM in a video posted on his Instagram page.

According to Fayose, VDM should not have played a prank with people’s money because it is below the belt. He added that if this had happened abroad, the online critic would have been sanctioned.

Isaac Fayose reminded VDM of how he reacted when Bobrisky denied that he was the one speaking in the controversial voicenote that went viral. He also told VDM to imagine President Tinubu pranking Nigerians with something of that magnitude.

Finally, the social media personality said that the NGO funds had stayed for too long in VeryDarkMan’s account and that he needs to start something with it.

In his words:

“My brother, you don’t prank people with people’s money. You can prank with your own money or your own goods. When it comes to people, what you did, if it were to be abroad where NGO is properly regulated, they would have sanctioned you and told you to step aside because of lack of confidence. You don’t prank with people’s money, that is below the belt. How will you feel if President Tinubu wakes up tomorrow and says ‘I’ve sold all the refineries, I'm keeping the money in my account’. Nigerians will react. He will now come back after and say ‘I'm pranking you’, Nigerians will not believe him. They will say if they don’t shout, he would have done it. Look at Bobrisky that released a voice note to you and later said it was a lie, even you, you took it further to prove that it’s not a lie. How will you feel if your bank says their system don crash and they don’t know people’s account balance anymore? People will should and they later say it was a prank, people would go and withdraw their money from them. You don’t use people’s money for a prank, it’s wrong. And again, this money is staying in your account for too long, when are you going to start work?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Isaac Fayose scolds VDM over NGO prank

Isaac Fayose’s reaction to VDM pranking Nigerians about losing N180 million from his NGO stirred mixed feelings. While some of them agreed with him, others didn’t.

Read their comments below:

Unitedfc99:

“You are absolutely right. The move was uncalled for. E no make sense at all.”

Onyeachonamegwuatu:

“He said the project is starting on January hopefully.”

mc_saintly:

“I love this man for not always sentimental. He love VDM but still say the truth.”

Biggest_zillions1:

“He actually do that to know his enemy to,but anyways it’s what it is ❤️.”

call_me_dareyboi:

“VDM won the best prank of the year 😂RATEL GENG button here .”

Bro_shegzy:

“Did people save the money his hand or dey contributed willingly, and after he completes the project is he going to write people's name on it or the name of his foundation,he used this prove to gullible once that there's always an investigation to anything you see online before jumping into conclusions.”

official_johnlee1:

“If he wants half of that money for himself, I support it cos the guy has tried already with his good deeds defending those who can’t stand up for themselves. But the prank was unnecessary considering how far he’s come.”

dk.dammie101:

“How much did you donate??”

Uncleradiokiller:

“You were deaf when he said project starts January?”

Demayorscourt:

“The prank was very unnecessary.”

Ajibade.kolawole:

“Vdm want to be on media always so he find all possible best to be there.”

iam_goodnessusman:

“Always chasing clouts and his mumu followers that he just yapped still believe him.”

Blaq_smile:

“He has repeatedly stated that he’s not on social media for validation. If you don’t like him, stay away. His platform is about helping people, and when he needs support, he relies on those he can truly count on not fake fans pretending to care. This isn’t just a prank, it’s a filter to reveal the real ratels.”

elegant4g:

“Really below the belt o but the mumu think say him Dey catch cruise… Very nonsense behavior smh.”

Khairat_032:

“Omo VDM really disappointed me.”

