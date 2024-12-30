A Nigerian clergy from Livingspring Chapel International, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, spoke about hunger in the country

He gave instances as he claimed that though there was hunger in the country, the situation was being exaggerated

The pastor also reacted to the Ibadan stampede and stated how some of the victims were greedy

A Nigerian clergy, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, shared his opinion on the issue of hunger in the country.

The presiding pastor of Livingspring Chapel International stated that the hunger situation in Nigeria was being exaggerated.

Pastor reacts to Ibadan stampede, blames greed. Photo: @therealfemiemmanuel

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the cleric also discussed how Nigerians love free things because of greed.

Pastor reacts to Ibadan stampede

Reacting to the stampede in Ibadan, which led to the loss of lives, the pastor said some of the victims were greedy.

He claimed some had houses but decided to go to the venue because they love free things.

His words:

“Yes, there is hunger in Nigeria but the way people are going about it is exaggerated. Go and find out. Many of those that were trampled in Ibadan; many of those women have houses, they have shops, but when they hear free things, it’s an affliction…This greed is a spirit.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pastor said hunger situation in Nigeria is exaggerated

@dr_c.i.a.2 said:

"Hunger is not exaggerated."

@iamprincedemmy said:

oluwakemiidemudia Nigerians are too addicted to Awoooooof."

@oluwakemiidemudia said:

"ODODO ORO. This is a basic truth. Nigerians and spirit of entitlement ehn.. na 5 and 6."

@deroyaltymakeover said:

"Hunger is not exaggerated, because you have food to eat doesn’t mean others are exaggerating, so you mean people that has houses can not be hungry, if you can’t sympathize with people just keep quiet."

@leke_adegoke said:

"Ride on sir . A lot of Nigerians are greedy and when they hear free things voooooommmmmm."

Nigerians react to stampede at Ibadan funfair

Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared how the tragedy could have been avoided at Queen Naomi’s children’s fair in Ibadan.

He also stated a personal example of how charity events should be well organised to avoid overcrowding at the venue.

Another man, Praise Fowewe, said the authorities and organisers failed to protect the children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng