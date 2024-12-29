Billionaire Rasaq Okoya’s son and fast-rising musician Raheem recently had a chat with Legit.ng

The music star was at the Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere when he spoke about his hit song Bad B Syndrome and his booking price

Raheem Okoya also waded into the never-ending debate about Nigeria’s top three singers and who he would love to collaborate with between Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy

Nigerian musician Raheem Subomi Okoya, aka Sir Raheem, recently had a brief chat with Legit.ng, during which he spoke about his music career and more.

Sir Raheem was among the numerous guests who attended Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere, which took place at the IMAX Cinemas on December 8, 2024.

In his conversation with Legit.ng’s reporter, Taiwo Owolawi, the singer spoke about his hit song, Bad B Syndrome, his booking fees and more.

According to Raheem Okoya, his song Bad B Syndrome is different from the other tracks he has made in the past because it is a hit. He explained that when it was being recorded in the studio, the plan was for it to blow up, and it did.

In his words:

“Bad B Syndrome is a hit, all my music is great but Bad B Syndrome specifically, it’s a hit. We made it to blow up, that was the idea, it’s how we constructed it in the studio. When you got one, you got one, so we had one.”

Speaking further during the interview, the billionaire’s son waded into the Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy debate among Nigerian music lovers. Sir Raheem shared who he would love to collaborate with among the three musicians.

According to the Bad B Syndrome crooner, he loves all three musicians, but Davido will be his first choice. He said:

“I love all of them but Davido na the first one.”

Come correct if you want to book me - Sir Raheem

Recall that Sir Raheem made social media headlines when he posted on Twitter (X) about his booking fee. The billionaire’s son sternly warned broke people not to book him.

In his chat with Legit.ng, he gave more clarity about the tweets. According to Raheem Okoya, he spends N3 million a night at the club so people who want him to perform at their show need to come correct.

He said:

“We spend N3 million in one night in a club, if you want to book me, come correct.”

Speaking further, the billionaire’s son said he knows his standard and would not want to drop below his level.

“I know my standard, I know my level, I can’t drop below my level”, he said.

Raheem Okoya finally gave a figure his team would be fine with for show bookings as he explained that his tweets were a bit of an exaggeration. In his words:

“It was a little bit of an exaggeration. My team and I could be cool with N2 million.”

