Nigerian singer Portable has pointed fingers at his ex-girlfriend, Queen Dami, for not winning a Grammy award

During a recent chat with Daddy Freeze, the music star explained that he prayed to Ifa, and the outcome was Queen Dami leaving him

Portable’s claim became a topic of discussion after it went viral on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has blamed Queen Dami for his lack of a Grammy award.

Just recently, Queen Dami moved out of the Zazu star’s house after he stormed her TikTok live show to rain insults on the former Queen of Oyo.

Fans react as Portable blames Queen Dami for him not having a Grammy award. Photos: @portablebaeby, @officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

Shortly after that, the music star chatted with media personality Olarinde Ifedayo, aka Daddy Freeze, on his Instagram live show to discuss his troubles with women.

According to Portable, he offered sacrifices and prayed to Ifa, then he was told to pray for God to remove anything causing him not to progress in life, whether it was a woman or a man.

The singer claimed that the prayer led to Queen Dami exiting his life. Portable went on to claim that the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife is the reason he has not won a Grammy Award.

The Zazu star said that he would have won a Grammy by now if he had not gotten involved with Queen Dami.

In Yoruba, he said:

“I gave food to Aje and I prayed to Ifa and I was told to say that anything blocking my way, whether it’s a woman or man that I accommodated that is not letting me progress, let them depart from me, so that they don’t remove my battery. Can’t you see that girl has run away? She has gone with her problems. She’s one of the reasons I have not won a Grammy Award. Assuming she wasn’t in my life, I would have won a Grammy.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable blames Queen Dami

Portable’s claim about Queen Dami being the reason he doesn’t have a Grammy award went viral on the internet, and it raised funny comments. Read some of them below:

a_gbolahan01:

“Even nomination, unno go see😹😹.”

busheerat_mercy:

“If dem give u Grammy make I bend,werey omo.”

Cutiedoll_glam:

“The breakfast pain Weyrey😂.”

Mofaitty135:

“Shengbo werey olorin 😂 nah bcos men like you a woman has to have her own money 😄😂 esin loun se bby.”

Sophiat_ibrahim:

“Not supporting Dammy but Just look at the way he speaks ill of someone he once dated. May God come through for women dating or married to men with unfiltered mouth🙏.”

pretty_temmy_gold:

“Who wan give werey grammy😂.”

adunmiposibeautyplace:

“He shock am😂😂he no believe say she fit leave , elesin😂.”

henryvibez45:

“😂😂😂😂. Grammy keh? Abi na cause of your ex you no fit speak grammar.”

us_man0073:

“This dude need proper Check up 😂.”

Sydrot_:

“Portable is really pained that she left 😂.”

moranugbamodupe:

“People with real steeze and recognition haven’t collect Grammy!!! His baba needs to increase his loud.”

olayimartha:

“If no be wahala you dey find, as a girl wetin go make you date portable? Wetin do Timini?😒”

Official_kingbrave:

“Grammy ko, grawa ni… see this one sha.”

How Portable uses black magic to hold down women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable opened up about using jazz, aka black magic, on women.

According to Portable, he can’t just sleep with any woman because he is a Babalawo, aka jazz man.

The singer went on to recount how he used black magic to tie down one of his women.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng