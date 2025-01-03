Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, has finally reacted to the recent drama involving Burna Boy and a fan at the Greater Lagos concert

VDM tackled Burna Boy and claimed the singer seems to be looking at Nigerians like filth that is below him

VeryDarkMan’s take on the issue went viral on the internet and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has reacted to Burna Boy’s recent action at the Greater Lagos concert.

The Grammy-winning musician made headlines over how he walked out of the stage at the event after a fan ran up to him during his performance.

In an Instagram video, VDM addressed the issue by also sharing a clip of how Burna Boy handled an ‘oyinbo’ fan who joined him on stage while overseas.

In the clip, Burna greeted the oyinbo fan and hugged him after he brought him up on stage. He also asked the fan for his name and told the large crowd to cheer him on.

According to VDM, what Burna Boy did was 1000% wrong but the fan who joined him on stage at the Greater Lagos concert is also to blame.

The online critic said that there are no CCTVs in Lagos and anything could have happened on the stage. VDM said that even though the fan was wrong, he feels like Burna Boy is starting to look at Nigerians like filth and animals.

In his words:

“What Burna Boy did is 1000% wrong but lets ask ourselves questions. What are you doing going on stage? Especially in a place like Lagos? How many CCTVs dey Lagos if something wan happen? Wetin you dey do dey climb stage? Now everybody dey talk Burna Boy this, Burna Boy that!

Yes he’s wrong because why would you even do somebody like that? It’s almost as if you don look your fellow Nigerians now like filth, you don look dem like animal wey be say you no even fit think say ‘make I dodge this guy as this guy dey come, make I quickly dodge the guy make he fly pass’ because yea, anything can happen.

Think about these things from different angles, anything could have happened on that stage, like true true, what if that guy use gun dey come? What if somebody send the guy? What if the guy carry one poison just wan rub am for him body? Or carry something wey Burna Boy go inhale wey after the show internal bleeding go start and from there he go bleed till he kpai? A lot of things could have happened. But he would have just dodged him or done something that would not look as if he was aggressive but the way he even go and even stage hand, it makes no sense bro. Burna Boy now you dey blame am on PTSD.”

Speaking further in the video, VDM said the way Burna Boy addresses Nigerians is getting out of hand. The critic acknowledged that the singer is now a rich man but reminded him that fans supported his craft. He said:

“Burna Boy too, the way wey you take dey talk to Nigerians recently, e don dey too much. Be like say you dey look us one kain. Yes you don get money, God bless you, you have made the money it’s fine, but you should calm down. Don’t be like one of those people. You’re beginning to start to look like ‘Nigerians are below me, these people no reach my level, these people be like ants, they are filthy’ you don dey get that kain character and I no know why. Your music made you but the fans also supported. People were happy ”

Reactions as VDM tackles Burna Boy over Greater Lagos show

VDM’s take on Burna Boy storming off stage after a Nigerian fan ran up to him at the Greater Lagos concert, made the rounds and got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

realdoz_1:

“Bringing someone on stage and someone jumping on stage is quite different … Abi make I go warm Eba 🤷‍♂️🤤.”

Morrokko__:

“Na everything u go talk put vdm?”

36quote:

“Artist are Human.”

Nonzino_100:

“Odogwu wey get ( PTSD) na odiegwu.”

Peach6316:

“Must you put your mouth for everything? I guess your seeking for diversion and validation.”

ifeanyi_cubicle_glass:

“What if.. am just saying what if that guy kpai nko 😏😏.”

Fresh_preshh:

“Must you have opinion concerning everything🙄.”

Queen_doraema:

“But the fan Abroad didn’t fly on stage burna brought him on stage probably cause he was in front roll singing all the songs as burna performed!!!”

Africas_jagbajantis_vines12:

“This one weyn buIIy Lil Smart dey judge person weyn get PTSD.”

mheenarh__:

“If you see Burna’s face you go know say he was so scared.”

Girlie__vi:

“Our judge has spoken😂.”

Burna Boy explains actions at Greater Lagos show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy reacted hours after he walked off the stage at the Greater Lagos concert after a fan ran up to him.

In a post on his Instagram story, he tried to explain what happened and the reason for his action.

According to him, everyone knows his rule about getting on stage and starting him while he was busy performing for his fans.

