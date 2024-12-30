Burna Boy recently returned to social media to address several issues about his dominance in the music industry

The Bundle by Bundle crooner, who threw a shade, also addressed critics who compared him to Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti

Burna Boy's viral shade has been considered a message to his colleague Davido, sparking uproars online

Renowned Nigerian musician Damini Ogulu has caused a buzz on social media with his series of posts with a subtle jab.

Burna Boy, who recently splashed millions on a new car, expressed frustration over being compared to Afrobeats legend Fela Kuti, asserting his identity as 'BIG7.'

He also emphasised his commitment to positivity, peace, and prosperity, albeit with a humorous twist.

“All that Burna boy and Fela talk needs to die. I'm not Fela, I'm BIG 7. I'm all about positivity, peace and prosperity," Burna Boy wrote in part.

Burna Boy issues message ahead of 2025

In another post, the City Boy singer also subtlely jabbed an individual who claimed they bought a house at Banana Island when they only rented it.

Burna Boy, in his message, advised the unnamed artiste to do better next year.

Also, If you ever lied about buying a house in Banana Island when you only rented it. Do better in 2025.” Burna Boy wrote.

See screenshots of Burna Boy's posts below:

Uproar as Burna Boy rants

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, especially from Davido's fans, as the post comes a few days after the DMW boss posed with Burna Boy's mum at an event.

payeni906:

"Odugwu rest. Abeg I. He is 001 for a reason."

@ClintonElochuk1:

"Omo everybody just Dey cap for this online self."

Celebrity19_:

"If I reach time to help people you no go ever see Burna Boy or WizKid but if na to shade or compete with Davido, their two go come out.."

Htrends_predict:

"Make una free devido, even if him no be musician, him go fit afford multiple houses."

TheKayodeBadmus::

"If Burna is really referring to Davido, then that makes him a scholar in Davido matters. You must be understudying somebody to know this much. Very few people gets studied though."

17EddieEdward:

"Oluwa Burna if you feel say na rent he use acquire the properties just buy one of them and prove us wrong even if it’s the cheapest."

Burna Boy expresses love for Shallipopi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shallipopi gifted Burna Boy a brand-new iPhone.

Burna Boy, who appreciated the gift, showed it off on his social media timeline.

"Shalli take from Wizkid to give Burna d boy na scam," a netizen wrote.

