Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is making headlines after he took to social media to brag about his restroom

In a video that was posted on Instagram, the public figure showcased the television on the wall in his toilet

The clip of Bob’s toilet television made the rounds online and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, who has been outside of Nigeria following his trouble with the authorities, has bragged about having a television in his toilet.

In the video, Bobrisky flaunted the television hanging inside his toilet wall with his tissue paper and other toiletries lying nearby.

Fans react as Bobrisky shows off television inside his toilet.

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser then went on to express his excitement about having such an electronic device in his bathroom as he made it clear that he was bragging.

In his words:

“Hey guys, this is me bragging. I have a TV in my toilet, It’s so nice. Look at my toilet guys, this is so beautiful.”

Recall that there were controversies surrounding Bobrisky's time in prison over naira abuse. He was rearrested on a flight out of Nigeria after his release.

See the video below:

Reactions as Bobrisky brags about having TV in his toilet

Bobrisky’s video about having a television in his toilet soon spread on the internet and got many Nigerians talking. Some of them called the crossdresser an attention seeker. Read their comments below:

Prince_ermac:

“Make Unah no force dis nonsense on us in dis 2025 ooo.”

oluwanissi:

“Attention seeker.”

Monicapaulooo:

“Mumu man.”

Baih789:

“Nigerians will figure out your location soon, give them a min :).”

Hajia_mariam_abisola:

“local champion 😂.”

Cho___ppa1:

“Bobrisky na mumu man.”

meet_epitomeofgrace:

“This boy must put "R" for everything wey him dey pronounce 😢.”

bethy_459:

“Una go on data off sense..... Mtcheeew 😒.”

Julienjeman:

“TV in ur bedroom and tissues on the table. Oh common man.”

thonia_cake:

“Bobrisky wey I know for don use street of UK do photoshoot….Believe social media at your own risk😂.”

Ayzne_:

“This guy should rest this year.. let someone think about this year in peace 😌.”

Yujay___:

“No be hotel be this??… ehh senior man 😂.”

owai_jnr:

“I have one in my wardrobe, the other one in my deep freezer.”

Thec_la__:

“This man no Dey any Uk. If you search well you go see her for Kaduna.”

michaelgeorge2:

“This guy they on sea ship .... 😂.”

Official_graceangel:

“Poverty mentality.”

Cheers_to_twentytwentyfive:

“Bob Hotẹli lo waaa!!! No Dey brag with public property 😂😂.”

kelvin.kertz:

“Exposure will save you from being impressed by nonsense.”

iam_phareeda:

“His fake accent is so annoying 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

Ikeogee:

“Come outside snapp make we see if truly na obodo oyibo you dey so 😂.”

Thesandypreneur:

“Bros rest Abeg..”

