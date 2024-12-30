Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga has thrown an epic party to celebrate her birthday and child’s naming ceremony

A series of videos made the rounds online, showing the movie star’s majestic entrance at the party venue

Several social media users gushed over the new mum as they shared their thoughts about the display at her party

Nigerian actress Tayo Sobola, aka Sotayo Gaga, recently organised a big two-in-one party for friends and well-wishers to celebrate with her.

On December 30, 2024, the movie star hosted guests at her birthday party and child’s naming ceremony.

Recall that in October 2024, the movie star welcomed her first child, a baby girl to the joy of fans.

Fans gush over Sotayo Gaga's entrance at her 2-in-1 party as she celebrates birthday and child's naming ceremony. Photos: @emiraltyafrica, @cityedgetv

Source: Instagram

There were a series of highlights from Sotayo Gaga’s party but one thing that stood out was the celebrant’s entrance into the event hall.

In videos posted online by @emiraltyafrica and @cityedgetv, the new mum is seen walking majestically into her party venue with her entourage in tow.

Sotayo Gaga was flanked by a man and a woman on both slides as a man with a yellow turban wrapped around his head carried a large umbrella for them to walk under. As she walked in, the celebrant had a beautifully decorated green and gold staff.

Another man with a white turban wrapped around his head was also seen playing a flute from the country's northern region called a Kakaki.

See the videos below:

Fans react to Sotayo’s entrance at her 2-in-1 party

Sotayo Gaga’s majestic entrance at her birthday and child’s naming party drew the attention of some Nigerians on social media and they reacted to it. Read their comments below:

oluwakemi_omolola_original:

“Anywhere you find happiness, you beta shook your head oo, a wise person create his/her own crowd 😍😍.”

Wumifolorunso:

“That's her brother and sister joor.... 😂.”

Bukorlarajetunmobi:

“Royalty 🔥.”

Theaugustinaakyns:

“Very wise babe!👏”

Estah_o:

“Fine woman ❤️”

ogunyemi.seyi.1:

“Just asking.... Who be the lucky man.”

Jagaban_arc_lawal:

“Who is her husband?.”

krimdelapetito:

“That was a beautiful entrance.”

Princesssholly:

“Congratulations again, dear. I'm just happy to see you and our baby's picture everywhere.”

Aderonkealaga:

“The Billionaire lane minder congratulations.”

makas_bestie:

“Amazing entrance.”

saffykbarbecue:

“Sarauniya 😍.”

Tioluwaninimi:

“Beautiful one😍😍😍😍😍lane minder toh baddin❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

chri.stal247:

“😂😂😂😂 she Dey vex ni.”

Kofokofoshi__leo:

“Steeze Dey cry.”

Prettiemeemakeover:

“I love the cultural display🙌.”

Actress Biola Bayo's child’s christening

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Biola Bayo named her son Tioluwanimi Sijuola Asher in a star-studded christening ceremony at her residence.

In one of the videos from the event sighted online, the actress was held by a man who appeared to be praying for her.

Just a few minutes in, the movie star broke into tears as people around consoled her. Her husband also struggled to hold his emotions as he stood beside her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng