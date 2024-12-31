A Nigerian man who built mini aeroplanes as a child celebrated after he became a pilot after years

His viral video showed him when he was younger and his current job while he was flying a plane

Many who came across the video congratulated the young man on his achievement as he fulfils his dream of being a pilot

A Nigerian man inspired many when he shared a video of himself flying a plane.

The viral video showed him with the mini aeroplanes he built when he was much younger.

Man flies plane as he becomes pilot. Photo: @ajapeabdulakeem

In the video shared by @ajapeabdulakeem on TikTok, the man shared throwback pictures of him snapping with the mini aeroplanes.

He also shared a current video of himself flying a plane as a pilot.

The man also revealed that being a pilot was a dream come true for him.

He captioned the video:

“Dream come true.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man fulfils dream of becoming pilot

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ommah said:

“My Dream was to be a Banker now na Pos I dey do inside market.”

@Imoleayo Amos said:

“First Nigeria that said “when I grow up I want to become a pilot” and it actually came through. Wonderful ).”

@elfhikreey said:

“The first person I see his dream comes true.’

@allshadeofbeauty said:

“You shall always go on safe journeys. there shall not be any crash in Jesus name.”

@hesblackdiamond said:

“Na sporty bet aviator some people dey fulfill their dream.”

@Mini Heavenly and lifestyle said:

“Finding your purpose is another purpose! This inspiring. You see my kids? As long as I’m alive, I will be their biggest cheerleader. I will keep records of their tracks while I help them achieve it.”

Young Nigerians show their talents

Recently, young Nigerians have trended due to their innovative skills and exceptional talents.

Legit.ng previously reported that Adekunle Ajasin University Students transformed a regular ‘okada’ into a battery-powered electric motorcycle as part of their final-year project.

In a related story, a young Nigerian man flaunted the car he built from scratch and gave it a unique name, while another young boy made beautiful clothes hangers using pipes.

