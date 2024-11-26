Bobrisky has returned to social media with new pictures, as his current location remains unknown weeks after leaving Nigeria

The new photos the crossdresser shared have left many Nigerian netizens confused, with many claiming it was edited

Bobrisky's new post comes hours after reports claim he is residing in a refugee camp in Amsterdam

Nigerian controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has left people talking with new pictures he recently shared on social media.

Bobrisky, who made headlines after leaving Nigeria, disclosed he was gearing up for the winter.

"It’s winter baby but girl still gat slay," he wrote in a caption of the picture he shared.

Rumours about Bobrisky's current location

While the crossdresser has refused to reveal the country he is currently in, reports have emerged online that Bobrisky is residing in a refugee camp in Amsterdam.

Popular Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam alleged that Bobrisky's claim of living a luxurious lifestyle in the UK was false.

See a screenshot of Tosin Silverdam's post about Bobrisky's residence

See screenshot of Bobrisky's pictures that has left people confused

Screenshot of the new Bobrisky's new photos.

People react to Bobrisky's new look

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as several netizens claimed the pictures were photoshopped.

banfort._:

"The glow has reduced."

tiaravibez:

"My baby is loosing weight in the right places."

heiscolax:

"I don’t understand that third slide oo."

shop_____with_vian___:

"Bobo you sure say na UK you really dey so? Cause since you got there there’s no outside pic o, all na indoor indoor."

ha_ssanxo:

"Am I the only one finding the third slide confusing?"

ursula326:

"Sorry is it only me that thinks the body is not bobs but his head was attached to the picture."

jerryalloys:

"She looks even more hotter."

martins_timi:

"Which country you kan dey bayiii ooo?"

rena___boss:

"They said you are in refugee camp."

Bobrisky leaves Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky dropped an update about his exit from Nigeria.

He posted a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while showing a screen that hinted at his destination.

Bobrisky's announcement as he left Nigeria spurred comments as Nigerians shared diverse opinions.

