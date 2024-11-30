Crossdresser Bobrisky has lost his lawsuit against the EFCC as his fundamental human right case was thrown out

Bobrisky had sued the agency and demanded for N200 million damages for breach of his right after he was arrested

The outcome of the case became a topic of discussion among fans in the comment section of the post

Embattled crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has lost his fundamental human right case filed against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had filed a case against the agency after he regained his freedom from their custody. He slammed the EFCC with N200 million damages.

In a post shared by the anti-graft agency, it was stated that the case was dismissed by a Federal High Court in Lagos state on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

According to Justice Alexander Owoeye, Bobrisky’s claims of encroachment on his rights lacked merit.

The crossdresser had asked that the EFCC should stop harassing him and declaring him wanted. However, after hearing the case, Justice Owoeye concluded that he failed to provide credible evidence to justify his claims and what he wanted from the court.

Court throws out N200 million damages demanded

Also in the post, it was mentioned that Bobrisky wanted the sum of N200million as damages from the EFCC. He claimed that he had suffered from the hands of the commission during his arrest and trial.

However, the court also threw out the request.

Recall that Bobrisky was also arrested on his way to London. A video of him being forcefully dragged from the plane went viral a few weeks ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Bobrisky's case

Reactions have trailed the outcome of Bobrisky's case in court. Here are some of the comments below:

@akhimieninegbenose:

"Make una rest bobrisky don run."

@diamond_dicce:

"Bob’s lawyer has finished him."

@tolanteeno:

"Where is Bob these days sef? Did he manage to leave Nigeria?"

@oreoluwa_herself:

"Make una no worry she don japa already."

@tush43434:

"Wait a minute Bob parent or siblings dey social media at all."

@thejoeyofenugu:

"Na why he no go return be this just she don japa."

@rich____kinging:

"This country Nigeria 🇳🇬 sha get godfather and a good lawyer."

