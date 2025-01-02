Hushpuppi recently trended after a video of him joining a party where singer Segun Johnson was performing through a video chat

In the viral clip, a lady was seen face-timing with Huspuppi as she sprayed Segun Johnson on his behalf

The viral video has left many Nigerians talking as many queried how Huspuppi was able to face-time the lady from prison

Nigerian big boy and socialite Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, is making headlines after he joined a party through FaceTime from prison in the United States.

A video recently circulated in the media showing popular singer Segun Johnson performing at a party as he thrilled the guests with his songs.

Lady sprays Segun Johnson on Hushpuppi's behalf. Credit: hushpuppi/segunjohnson.

However, a lady stood out. The video captured her face-timing Hushpuppi while she danced and made money rain on Segun Johnson.

The singer also confirmed that the money the lady was spraying on him came through Hushpuppi as he hailed the socialite, who was seen smiling.

Watch a video of a lady face-timing Hushpuppi as singer Segun Johnson performed

Further reports revealed the video was from Yoruba actress Sotayo Gaga's 2-in-1 party. Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sotayo threw a birthday party and naming ceremony towards the end of 2024.

Reactions as lady face-times Hushpuppi

Several Nigerians expressed surprise at seeing Hushpuppi pulling strings from his cell in the US.

This is because Hushpuppi is currently serving a jail sentence in a federal prison in New Jersey for money laundering.

The socialite was sentenced in 2022 after his arrest in Dubai in June 2020 and is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He is, however, scheduled to be released on August 6, 2029.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

royalty_ziggy_d_last_don:

"Blike dis1 when de spray wan represent hush puppy for naija prison."

iam_jayscalar:

"God abeg, levels dey."

mottmicheal11:

"If you can do the crime you can also do the time Freedom soonest Ijaya i know as e Dey go."

its_benyta:

"I don see am say hush puppy like paparazzi lifestyle."

pipermoney:

"Make prison still get money pass una favorite from prison."

satival_lee:

"Na him the spray am abi na hush send the girl mk she spray the money , I no understand how hush Dey prison Dey spray money Abeg mk una answer me."

realolathomas:

"Why not use that money to appease his parents and win their love back instead of spraying a musician from the jail."

Phyno features Hushpuppi on new song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Phyno dropped the tracklists for his album, Full Time Job.

Phyno, however, caused a buzz on social media after he featured Hushpuppi, whom he had a beef with back in 2017.

The track title 'Nwoke Esike' came with an interlude featuring the jailed internet celebrity.

Aside from Hushpuppi, Phyno also featured colleagues like Cheque, Flavour, Burna Boy and Johnny Drille.

"You feature hushpuppi all the way from prison... Jesus," a netizen wrote.

