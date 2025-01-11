Fun videos of music star Davido performing a burial ceremony in Anambra state are trending on social media

The singer, who was seen entertaining the guests with some of his hits, including his debut song, was spotted in an all-white attire

Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest was also spotted at the event, while singers Phyno, Flavour and Zlatan Ibile also performed

Legit.ng can confirm that Afrobeats superstar Davido Adeleke Davido has returned to Nigeria and was recently spotted in Anambra state.

Davdio, who trended after sharing clips and pictures of him in the Bahamas, was one of the popular Nigerian singers who performed at a burial ceremony in Anambra state.

Davido, Flavour, Phyno, others perform at burial ceremony in Anambra. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The DMW label boss, who has shied away from online dramas to enjoy time with his family, thrilled the guests at the event in his usual style with his hits, including his debut song, Omo Baba Olowo.

A clip showed a man making dollars rain on Davido while the singer's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, who was recently involved in an exchange with Burna Boy, was also spotted in the video.

Recall that Chiefpriest and Burna Boy's social media fight saw the music star gifting the celebrity barman's alleged brother N50 million.

Aside from Davideo, a video of singers Phyno, Flavour, and Zlatan Ibile's performance at the burial ceremony has also emerged on social media.

The reports revealed Davido's performance in Anambra was for Zenco Communications mother's burial.

Prominent figures like Jowizaza, Obi Cubana, among others were also present at the burial.

Watch video as Davido performs at burial ceremony in Anambra below:

Below is a video of Phyno, Flavour, Zlatan Ibile performing at Anambra burial ceremony

Reactions as Davido performs at burial

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many of the DMW label boss' fans and supporters praised him. Read the comments below:

adedoyintitilope:

"Is the bodyguard for me...weldone David."

abig_ikome1:

"Davido dey for everybody ...man is genuinely loved."

i.amtee___:

"D last slide gat me rolling, CP dey calm down, na u dey fight urself nobody even dey fight u. Sha show working not Cho Cho Cho."

ezedkingakwolu:

"Na davido dey perform abi na chief priest?"

27flamezz_ns:

"I go hawk my music like pure water you think sey na play."

tessyblinks:

"Davido Abeg give money na water mic I won check him performance 😂😂cus wetin Dey play allow my guy sing na."

tiwa_makeover_:

"I no no who love DAVIDO pass out of we fan,chioma and cubana chief priest if David be woman e for don marry her."

yemi_dasilva:

"CSO(money na water) always active incase any fans want to jump on him Oga.."

Davido screams in fear

In other news via Legit.ng, Davido trended after he was seen in a viral video screaming while on a waterslide.

The DMW boss shared a video of him during his waterslide adventure.

In the funny video, Davido was seen trying to be brave and maintain his composure but could no longer hide his fear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng