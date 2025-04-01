Nollywood hit filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s son, Dieko Afolayan, has become another topic online as he spoke up

This came days after the young model was spotted with braids in a viral video and catwalking on a red carpet

In a recent video, Diekola expressed his personal journey and struggles and his process of self-discovery

Nollywood hit filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s son, Dieko Afolayan, has addressed the public after a video of him shook the internet.

The viral video showed Diekola rocking a braided hairstyle; shortly after, he was seen catwalking along a red carpet at the event.

The highlight was Afolayan's son's display and moves as he vibed to a song, stirring speculations from Nigerians, especially on X, formerly Twitter.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afolayan, who is a fashion model, also trended in 2024 over a video of him showing off his bag and outfit while at a store.

Diekola, in the viral video, was seen rocking jean trousers and a t-shirt and carrying a designer bag, with the handles resting on his elbow.

Diekola Afolayan speaks

The young model highlighted that a lot people don’t know, hence the need to reintroduce himself.

According to Diekola, he is an embodiment of elegance, hard work, style, and success; an individual with many talents.

He revealed that he lives in his head most time and do the things requires of him when he leaves his head.

The filmmaker’s son argued that he is in a world where he feels misunderstood and not fully accepted, and he disclosed that he is on an art of self-discovery.

He also stated his desire to be a positive influence, particularly for younger generations.

“I’m trying to find myself in a world of chaos and not being accepted. I want to be a role model to young boys and girls. I’m unapologetic and self-aware,” he said in part.

Watch him talk below:

Kunle Afolayan’s son trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bunnydelights_kiddies said:

"That’s how you all dragged Eniola , he stayed true to himself and look at him now . Keep being you , Nigerians will be alright."

peaceogoo said:

"Once you hear "self aware", putabazia."

asa_ego wrote:

"The fact we share Same birthday 😢 😢 please be the prince your parents dedicated in the church after 3months plssss."

the_ayoka said:

"There’s absolutely nothing wrong with you darling. You are a fine , smart young lad and you are doing just fine. The bullies are living sad lives and don’t have the courage to be themselves remember that."

oluwa_fola1 said:

"Na Your life bro. I no go dey there if you dey collect doggy so e no concern me."

king_wife_ wrote:

"U are okay the way u are no mind them jare most of 80%of Nigeria are watching BL drama."

official_tee_guant_ said:

"To those of you saying "we don't give a fuckkk about you", it shows how obsessed you are with what he does or the way he behaves, if you truly don't give a fuckkk about him, then stop bullying him alone, have you caught him red handedly with any of your sons, uncles or fathers before? Abi ori yin buru ni?"

blessing_osuwa said:

"He’s trying so hard to hide the feminism spirit 😂I feel sad for him anyways."

