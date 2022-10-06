The court has been urged to sentence Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Hushpuppi, to 135 months in jail for fraud

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020 over an extensive fraudulent scheme

He was accused of robbing victims of their money in the U.S., Qatar, the United Kingdom, and other places

The United States government has urged the District Court in Central California to sentence a Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, to 135 months in jail for fraud.

It gave its reasons for proposing the equivalent of 11 years and three months jail time for Mr Abbas in its court filings.

Hushpuppi faces 135 months in jail for fraud. Photo credit: Hushpuppi

Source: Instagram

Hushpuppi, an international fraudster, was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020 over an extensive fraudulent scheme that has robbed victims of their money in the U.S., Qatar, the United Kingdom, and other places.

He was taken to the U.S, where he was charged with fraud and money laundering.

In July 2021, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering. He admitted to conspiring with multiple persons within and outside the U.S to launder the proceeds of the fraudulent scheme perpetrated against persons and businesses in different countries.

The Nation Community reported earlier that the trial judge, Otis Wright, has fixed 7 November as the date to sentence Hushpuppi.

Source: Legit.ng