Rapper Phyno has dropped the tracklist for his soon-to-be-released album titled 'Full Time Job'

Phyna featured several A-list artistes and also included what looked like an interlude from jailed internet celebrity Hushpuppi

The track featuring Hushpuppi has caused an uproar online, with several netizens asking if the beef between Phyno and internet celebrity was over

Renowned singer and Indigenous rapper Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno, dropped the tracklists for his forthcoming album, Full Time Job, on Tuesday, October 1, while Nigerians were celebrating Independence Day.

Phyno, who was recently spotted at Cubana Chiefpriest's new restaurant in Lagos, also featured colleagues like Cheque, Flavour, Burna Boy, Johnny Drille.

Phyno drops new album tracklists. Credit: @phynofino @hushpuppi

Source: Instagram

However, the track number dubbed 'Nwoke Esike' came with an interlude featuring jailed internet celebrity Hushpuppi.

Some netizens speculate that the feature was a sign that Phyno and Hushpuppi had reconciled.

Recall that in 2017, Phyno and Hushpuppi were involved in a heated exchange online after the rapper advised the internet celebrity to stop flaunting his lifestyle on social media.

Full Time Job by Phyno is scheduled to be out on Friday, October 4.

See Phyno's tracklists below:

Netizens react as Phyno features Hushpuppi

Read some of the comments, Legit.ng compiled below:

Mbahdeyforyou:

"No be hushpuppi i dey see for number 10."

Alexandaaahh:

"You feature hushpuppi all the way from prison... Jesus."

Magik_jay_:

"Phyno ft Hushpuppi ki ???"

realtimmywrld:

"‘Do I’ was suppose to be your biggest hit, Burna boy was the wrong person to put on the song."

AniOlua:

"No. 10 interludesl ft Hushpuppi keh? Phyno sabi subtle beef."

Muaalim518549:

"First album without olamide."

jaybossclothings:

"That song don reach 7yrs already? Omo man just Dey grow without knowing."

nimi___nelson_realtor:

"Good old days.. they’re beef was so sweet then that hushpupi told him one of his wrist watches will buy his career guyyy 2017 sweet ehh."

Phyno welcomes his first child

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the rapper announced the birth of his first child online.

The Igbo rapper became a father last year but only announced the arrival of his first child in 2024.

However, he still managed to conceal the identity and gender of the child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng