Mercy Aigbe shared how staff working at the cinema has been discouraging fans from watching her film Thinline

In a post on social media, she shared some messages she got from people, who were turned back at some cinema

Her post sparked reactions from fans in the comment as they shared their take and experience about the actress' post

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shared her grievances about the way some people working at the cinema has been discouraging fans from watching her movie, Thinline.

The mother of two, who premiered her film, weeks ago shared the messages she got from some people, who visited the Maryland mall to watch her film.

Jamiu Azeez shares what happened to Mercy Aigbe's film. Photo credit@relamercyaige/@jamiu_azeez

In her post, one of the staffers advised the person to watch 'Waiter' instead of Thinline. According to the person, the air conditioner was not working well in the hall where Thinline was showing.

The person disclosed that she went to another cinema and they gave her the same excuse.

Jamiu Azeez shares experience

Reacting to what the movie star, who lost properties to inferno shared, Jamiu Azeez, Aigbe's colleague, who went for meet and greet also stated his experience.

According to him, he was told that the air conditioner was not working in the hall where Thinline was showing in Maryland mall.

The actor disclosed that he had to beg fans to watch the film like that.

Aigbe noted how sad it was for investors to get such negative feedbacks.

Recall that Toyin Abraham called out some cinemas, who were hell-bent in destroying moviemaker's effort and success with their attitude.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Aigbe's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post shared by Aigbe. Here are some of the comments below:

@kemity:

"That so bad kilode."

@abike.2020:

"Mercy will be victorious last last."

@queen_saleeemah:

"Same here in Abuja,jabi lake cinema."

@tbabyemioga:

"Even my cousin in Ibadan said same thing. They asked them to watch 2 movies only."

@oluwa_sharonn:

"Even ELJ also get same problem in some cinema."

@adamsechomed:

"Lots of persons have not forgotten what Mercy Aigbe did and they are trying to still get at her anyhow."

@pretty_damsel_beauty_world:

"Please whenever you don’t feel like praying force yourself to pray bcos something is also forcing you not to pray."

@eveiyke:

"I was surprised when I saw the list of movies lined up at the cinema, no hate to all the movies makers. The waiters is every 3hr and every one love janifa, tinline and alakada has to space at all. They should be fair. They all spend money to make their movies."

@real_tobby:

"Hmmm wicked, spoiling someone hard work nd money."

Mercy Aigbe shares experience while filming

Meanwhile, the actress had appreciated her fans and colleagues, who have been her support system when she was filming Thinline.

Aigbe shared a picture collage of her face and narrated what happened to her while she was filming Thinline.

She noted that the movie was recorded with a lot of hard work, sweat, pain, and blood as fans sympathized with her

