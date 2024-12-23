Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to celebrate her new movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee

In a social media post, the movie star announced that her new film had the biggest opening in the Alakada franchise

The good news soon spread on social media and it was met with congratulatory posts from Toyin’s numerous fans

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham’s new film, Alakada Bad and Boujee , has had the biggest opening in its franchise.

On December 23, 2024, just a few days after the movie’s release, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to announce her big feat.

Fans join Toyin Abraham to celebrate Alakada Bad and Boujee's milestone. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

According to Toyin Abraham, the Alakada Bad and Boujee movie made N58 million on its opening weekend, the biggest opening in the Alakada franchise. The actress also revealed that her new film was the number two Nollywood title for that weekend.

In the post's caption, Toyin Abraham expressed heartfelt gratitude to her numerous fans who supported her without collecting gifts or other inducements. She added, however, that she discovered that her movie wasn’t showing in some cinemas.

Toyin Abraham wrote:

“With an overwhelming outpouring of love, kindness, and compassion from fans all across the country, we were able to make this as our opening weekend figure. Thank you for watching and supporting us.

Without expecting a gift or inducement at the box office to buy our tickets, you’ve stood by us, and we are deeply grateful. However, we’ve learned that #AlakadaBadAndBoujee isn’t showing in many cinemas.

Nigerians, thank you from the bottom of my heart! This support means the world to me. Please, let’s keep the momentum going—spread the word far and wide, Alakada Bad and Boujee! Is showing in all the cinemas. I love you all endlessly.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Toyin Abraham celebrates Alakada’s milestone

Toyin Abraham’s announcement about her movie’s milestone was met with celebration from some of her fans. Read their comments below:

immaculateokwuchi:

“Congratulations my woman 🔥🔥🔥 billion billion on the way.”

honeytubby:

“Congratulations mama 😍😍.”

kazeemadegboyegakola:

“Let's go there . More success ❤️.”

mo_bimpe:

“Huge ! It’s God's doing , big congratulations mama ❤️.”

I_am_shai:

“Big congrats.”

oluwatomiyinloba_:

“God is in charge.”

updateking__:

“We’re going harder this week 👏👏👏.”

ife_akinbode:

“Awwww... Congratulations mama way to BILLON 👏👏🙌🙌❤️❤️.”

rhodaowolabi:

“Congratulations! Nah God dey run am.”

officialbukky_majek:

“LET’S GO FAM, LET’S DO MORE 🔥🔥👏👏 no giving up despite not showing in some cinemas but we meuveeee 🙏.”

Yihnkarr:

“We pin 📌 We mount 💃💃💃 Guyssssss Movement 💃💃💃💃 1 billion and more is the target 💃.”

Gracefoundme1:

“Congratulations, thank you Nigerians and your colleagues they really turned up.”

Fattykotti:

“Congrats. Not showing in some cinemas bawo?”

heph_zib:

“Some of you have gutter characters with your low income, yet you come online to throw shades on sweat, money and blood: Someone is saying even in this difficult times, even without having to lure you that you’d get something in return, 58million is already sold and she’s overwhelmed:

You people are the HATRED in these peoples life and lack of understanding plus being intentionally judgmental: May y’all find love, if not at home, then on the street:✌🏾✌🏾”

ayanfetaiwostitches:

“Awon alatenuje gbogbo,won ti je dodo won le so ododo, imagine 100people in a queue and half is demanding for gift before he/she can buy from you and the remaining half buy for you cos they love you and she's here appreciating them but because of the hatred you all have for me you totally misquote and misinterpret her completely..una mind no go come down sehh.”

ayanfetaiwostitches:

“All of una wey dey talk negatively here about gift abeg help us talk about not showing her film on all cinemas,can u all just stop already someone is appreciating her genius fans that love her unconditional and all you guys can think of is "comparison",if u think is easy go and run ham, getting genuine love without anything in returns?? Now una don start again,u can just h@te but nothing you can do about her opinion and if u are ready to collect wotowoto just hit my comment,una body go calm down.. nonsense 😒🫤 They did not show her movie all over,she did not give gift and u think nah play to get this figure??”

Iamdeequeentemmy_:

“Despite not much hyping🙌, God thank you 🙏.”

Funke Akindele's film breaks 3 box office records

In other Nollywood-related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is basking in the euphoria of her new title at the cinema after her latest project, Everybody Loves Jenifa, recorded a new feat.

In a new development, the movie has made N511 million at the box-office a few weeks after it was released.

In her post, Akindele said her project was 2024's highest-grossing Nollywood title. According to the actress, the film was also named the quickest Nollywood title to hit N500 Million and the highest-grossing title of the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng