Comedian Ajebo has shared his view on what artists can spend their money on instead of splashing billions of naira on cars

In a post on his Insta story, he noted that the only major event venue in Nigeria was the Eko Hotel and Suits

Ajebo advised artists to look inward and think of teaming up and investing money in such area

Nigerian comedian, Emeka Erem, aka Ajebo, has shared his two cents with music artists on the best way to channel their resources instead of spending it in buying expensive automobiles.

In a post on his Instagram story, the funny man noted that Eko Hotel was the only major event centre that artists can perform in Nigeria.

Ajeobo disclosed that though he cannot tell people how to spend their money, but they can team up to build a big capacity event venue in Nigeria.

Ajebo shares capacity of venue to build

In his post, the comedian mentioned that it would be great if they can build a hall of 20-50k capacity in 2025.

He further stated that such artists would be able to multiply their investments by a hundred percent.

His advice came after some superstars splashed billions of naira in buying new automobiles.

Wizkid took delivery of a new whip, McLaren 750s, and Davido also bought an electric Rolls-Royce.

A few other artists bought cars for their loved ones too.

How fans reacted to Ajebo's suggestion

Burna Boy buys Cybertruck for friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer had given his friend and aide, King Manny, a new cyber truck.

Video of the singer and King Manny checking the truck surfaced online, and fans reacted to it.

The singer was heard throwing a shade while the people around him also joined to laugh at what he said.

