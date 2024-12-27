Toyin Abraham has shared the great news about her movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee after it made an impressive figure at the cinema

In her post, she appreciated God and her fans, who have watched the film as she shared her competition

Reactions trailed her post as fans shared their opinion while some congratulated her on her feat

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is excited that her latest flick, Alakda Bad and Boujee was doing well at the cinema.

Legit.ng had reported that the moviemaker featured Ronke Odusanya in her movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee. She later staged the premiere before Christmas.

In her post, she disclosed that the movie had grossed N134 million in just one week.

The mother of one compared her recent feat with her past record last year. According to her, she made N52million last year. She disclosed that she recorded 157.69% increase.

Sharing her competitor, the movie star mentioned that she was her own competition.

Toyin Abraham appreciates God

In her post, the woman, who was celebrated by her husband, thanked God and her fans for their support and for going to watch her film.

Toyin Abraham also extended her appreciation to the cinema, showing her movie and supporting the movie industry to grow.

She further mentioned that some cinemas, were hell-bent in making some people unsuccessful, she noted that God has proved that he was greater than man.

See the post here:

Fans share views about Toyin Abrahams' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@lizzypearl01:

"Na so so shade . Thank God and leave. Fans will lock horns now . Mention the cinemas make we rest . Nawa."

@oluwatosyngrace:

"Yesterday almost in a fight with a lady trying to record some scenes. Had to go report her and i insisted she delete all the ones she recored. Ma'ma we love you."

@baby_gal_love_:

"It is well oo fear ppl that does underground work to kee others and call it grace, may God always show forth for us in times of need Amen."

@coachyemisi:

"And to think they put the movie late at night? Why are you bent on making this woman fail?? It's painful sha, someone with 7 screentime and someone with 2 screentime and you even put it at night, this is pure wickedness. And God is watching."

@_tosinsilverdam:

"Congratulations mama, this is just the beginning. Despite how they are trying to sabotage you, I kuku saw it with my own eyes. There is corruption everywhere ooo."

@arikscute:

"No be everything you go come online come explain. Just thank God period you too dey talk ma, last time na gift una complain, this one na cinemas wey no support una you shade not everyone will support you madam rest and know peace, ire oo."

@bunbright6:

"This wickedness is mega o, who go watch movie for 8.45pm. When work dey the next day."

@omolaraade8455:

"But your own movie too get like 7!in other cinemas and the rest didn’t get as much. Rest Madam! Cinemas will schedule based on demand! Why not show the receipt of other cinemas showing yours more than others? The Waiter doesn’t even have many showtimes in most cinemas like yours, be quiet!"

Toyin Abrahams' movie breaks record

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress couldn't keep calm about her new feat.

She released her film, Aladaka Bad and Boujee last week, and she got good feedback from the cinema.

The good news soon spread on social media and was met with congratulatory messages from Toyin’s numerous fans

