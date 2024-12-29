Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has cried out over piracy on social media following her recent experience

The film star disclosed that someone was caught recording her newly released Alakada movie at the cinema

Toyin Abraham’s plea to fans about pirating her film went viral on the internet and raised reactions from netizens

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to complain about someone who was caught recording her film at the cinema.

Recall that Toyin Abraham was one of the filmmakers who released new movies in December 2024 ahead of the festive season for fans to troop out to watch in cinemas. However, it hasn’t been a rosy experience for her.

Fans react as Toyin Abraham warns people recording her movie at the cinema. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Just recently, the mum of one took to her Instagram page to share a clip where she recounted how the person they caught at the cinema had recorded about one hour and 16 minutes of her newly released Alakada Bad and Boujee movie.

Toyin Abraham went on to warn people not to record her film in the cinema because she would not interfere if they were caught. The actress also expressed her fatigue while moving around to promote her work.

In her words:

“They caught someone at the cinema yesterday who had recorded Alakada for about 1 hour and 16 minutes, they deleted it and I told them to let her go. Please stop recording, if they catch anybody else, I won't interfere. Stop recording, there’s no way they won’t catch you. Please I beg you in God’s name. Look at me, I am so tired. I just got back from the cinema, I’m too tired, please. I’m working hard to make you people proud.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Toyin Abraham cries out about movie pirates

Toyin Abraham’s complaints about movie pirates recording her film in the cinemas sparked an online discussion after it went viral. Read some of their comments below:

flourijay:

“I know a whole lots of you wouldn’t believe her, but it’s actually fine. When I went to the cinema to watch the movie, people were actually recording the movie.”

Hito_delights:

“Please let people not undermine people's efforts. It's not easy.”

Gylliananthonette:

“Toyin looks so stressed, she has been outside for weeks for different events . Get some rest, you deserve it.”

jagabanofdelta:

“I fit swear say she no catch anybody.”

topshot0312:

“You caught someone recoding your hardwork, sweat and money and you let them go? That doesn’t mk sense to me at all… hmmmm.”

tochi_lifestyle:

“After this werey support Tinubu, she no get any meaningful thing to say again.”

Shakelizy_komedy:

“This is not fair .. stop 🛑 recording. Please guys 🙏.”

Barry_clipperhand:

“Untop my money.”

Thestudentconnectv:

“Always trying to do pity party so people will pity her and go watch her movie. People also recorded funke's movie bur she didn't come out to complain.”

Boi__zephyr:

“To God she no catch any body, Ajeh seh!”

O_fowoke:

“The comment section Nawa….God will help yall😮😮 The offense you all are counting against her is what most of your favs do behind closed doors but since they didn’t come out, they are saints….May God help you all😊.”

Funke Akindele's film breaks 3 box office records

In other Nollywood-related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele was basking in the euphoria of her new title at the cinema after her latest project, Everybody Loves Jenifa, recorded a new feat.

In a new development, the movie has made N511 million at the box-office a few weeks after it was released.

In her post, Akindele said her project was 2024's highest-grossing Nollywood title. According to the actress, the film was also named the quickest Nollywood title to hit N500 Million and the highest-grossing title of the weekend.

