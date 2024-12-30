Detty December in Nigeria has become what many people look forward to after a year packed with work hustle and the stress of their daily lives. However, the 2024 Detty December in Nigeria attracted a lot of attention from international stars who made sure not to miss it.

We are not exactly sure when or how Nigeria became the desirable destination for the Christmas holiday, but international stars like Cardi B, who came in 2019, publicised the great time she had in Lagos on social media, and many people started feeling the FOMO (fear of missing out).

The year 2024 started with the slogan ‘no gree for anybody’, and while many Nigerians forgot about it as the months rolled by, international celebrities held on to it with the way they trooped into the country for Detty December, leaving many netizens asking questions about what exactly was going on in the city of Lagos for it to attract so many people.

Today, Legit.ng will examine some international celebrities who visited Lagos, Nigeria, during the Detty December season.

1. Chloe Bailey hangs out with Burna Boy in Lagos:

Many Nigerians did not see it coming when Grammy-nominated musician Chloe Bailey arrived in Lagos in December. Shortly after her arrival, she started to spark relationship rumours with Burna Boy as they were spotted hanging out in clubs and other events. Chloe also seemed not to want to let go of him in viral videos.

2. Gunna arrives in Lagos shortly after Chloe Bailey

Shortly after Chloe Bailey was seen in Lagos, her US rapper ex-boyfriend, Giavanni Sergio Kitchens, aka Gunna, also followed suit. He was in Lagos for a show, and many wondered if he would make a move on Chloe, who was already hanging out with Burna Boy. Interestingly, Gunna was also seen having a good time with Burna Boy.

3. Tyla parties with Ayra Starr, Tems, others

Another person who made it to Lagos for Detty December is Grammy-winning South African singer, Tyla Laura Seethal aka Tyla. The 22-year-old Water crooner but rumours about her and Ayra Starr being at loggerheads to rest after they were both spotted having a good time in Lagos. Tems was also present at the outing as all three ladies danced happily.

4. Samuel Eto’o graces Tony Elumelu’s party:

Nigerian billionaire economist, Tony Elumelu, is known for his yearly white parties which usually have top personalities in attendance. This year wasn’t any different and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto’o was in attendance. Photos and videos made the rounds of the sportsman rubbing shoulders with Tony Elumelu and other dignitaries at the party.

5. Saweetie enjoys Detty December in Lagos:

American rapper Diamonte Valentin Harper, aka Saweetie, is another international celebrity who came around to experience Detty December in Lagos. On December 23, 2024, she was at the airport and eagerly posted her arrival on social media with a Yoruba greeting for her Nigerian fans ahead of the To The Max concert.

6. TV star Porsha Williams storms Lagos:

Just when Nigerians thought the influx of people from abroad coming into the country was over, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, also landed in Lagos to get lit for Detty December. The TV star ignored her drama with her Nigerian ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, and came to enjoy the country without him.

While the popularity of Detty December has raised some grumbles from indigenes, many others are impressed that Lagos attracts such international attention and have started discussions about improving the tourism industry.

Isreal Adesanya drags Lagos girls

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian-New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, Isreal Adesanya, had a lot to say about Lagos babes.

According to him, Lagos babes were doing unnecessary "shakara." Israel maintained that he was aware most of them were into 'hookups' yet were forming to be saints.

He advised ladies to smile more and be nice. Many Nigerina ladies found his comment rather derogatory, as they wondered what could have warranted such.

Source: Legit.ng