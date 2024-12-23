US Rapper Saweetie Lands in Nigeria for Detty December, Videos Trend: “What Is Happening in Lagos?”
- American rapper Saweetie has joined many other foreigners coming into Nigeria to enjoy Detty December
- The music star announced her arrival in Lagos with a series of videos on her Instagram stories which went viral
- Many Nigerians online reacted to the news of Saweetie’s arrival by asking questions about what was going on in Lagos
American rapper Diamonte Valentin Harper, aka Saweetie, is now in Nigeria for Detty December, to the surprise of fans.
On December 23, 2024, the 31-year-old music star was captured on video after arriving in the West African country.
Recall that other American stars, Chloe Bailey and Gunna, also came to Nigeria for Detty December, just a few days before Christmas.
Saweetie announced her arrival in Lagos, Nigeria, with a series of posts on her Instagram page. One clip showed the US star making a video while driving on the streets of Lagos. She captioned the post with a Yoruba greeting, ‘Ba wo ni’, which means ‘how are you’.
Other clips showed Saweetie enjoying Lagos’ offerings as she took mirror selfies in a Lagos restaurant.
See the clips below:
Reactions as Saweetie lands in Lagos for Detty December
Saweetie’s presence in Lagos for Detty December caused an online stir. Some netizens wondered what was happening in Lagos to attract a lot of visitors from overseas. Read some of their comments below:
mirabeloghenekaro:
“Please what's happening in Lagos? Someone should drop update 🤧😩😩.”
Charlzzfranklino:
“Omo! Those of us here are wondering why everyone is dropping into Lagos all of a sudden. What is in the air?”
pejuoflagoscollections:
“Ya’all wondering why everyone coming right? No party 🎉 like Lagos 🎉.”
chilyn_o:
“I am here wondering.. is like we the lagos people don't know how precious our town is oo.”
everything_groceries_2nd:
“Is there something happening in Lagos that we don’t know of?”
Steinkardi_official:
“Wetin Dey occur abeg ? 😂😂😂😂”
Mheenarh__:
“Lagos abeg what did you add in your stew😂.”
Girllikeanangel:
“Wetin Dey happen for Lagos wey I nor know?”
Trendy_luxury.ng:
“Why is everyone coming to Lagos? 😀”
Chokolate_muffin:
“Everyone wants to experience Nigerian Christmas. Love eet 👌🏾.”
iamchazz1:
“Nickyminaj is on the way.”
_teniiola:
“Is this the last December or there’s something they aren’t telling us 😂 pressure dey ooooo.”
