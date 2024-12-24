Fun videos from Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu's All White Party have emerged on social media

Nigerian music trio Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy thrilled the guests with their hit songs at Elumelu's party

A clip also showed the moment the Nigerian billionaire introduced his two sons to Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto'o

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Tony Elumelu on Monday, December 23, threw his annual All-White Party as the festive season commenced fully in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, which was graced by dignitaries in the country, saw the trio of Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid perform at the billionaire's party.

Recall that Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy performed at Oando's end-of-the-year party a few days ago, which went viral.

See videos of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid's performance at Tony Elumelu's All White Party below:

Football legend Samuel Eto'o attends Elumelu's party

Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto'o was also the centre of attraction at Elumelu's All-White party this year.

A clip showed a happy Elumelu and his wife bonding with the Eto'o before the billionaire called his two boys, whom he introduced to the footballer.

Watch video of Samuel Eto'o with Elumelu's sons below:

Reactions as Tony Elumelu's sons meet Eto'o

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Nigerians reacted to how respectful the billionaire sons were as they exchanged pleasantries with Samuel Eto'o. Read some of the comments below:

slone_osha:

"Home training wan wound this boys."

bmtogb4ig

"This Tony man get level sha, the amount of dignitaries na wa."

remioluwanishola:

"Lagos is something else this December."

wumpikin:

"i lost my invitation."

Tony Elumelu gives out rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the billionaire gave out rice to Nigerian families.

The businessman was said to have given out 1800 bags of rice to the indigenes of his hometown, Onicha-Uku, in Delta state.

This was done as part of his initiatives to give back to society and to engender a merry Yuletide celebration as many applauded Elumelu for his gesture.

