Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's marriage of 15 months has reportedly crashed

The reports revealed The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from the Nigerian businessman

Porsha and Simon's alleged marital crisis has stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens, with many asking questions

It appears to be the end of the road for American reality TV star Porsha Williams and Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the couple throwing a grand wedding in Nigeria in 2022.

Details about Porsha Williams' alleged marriage crash

The details from court documents revealed the Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce on Thursday, February 22, in Atlanta, barely a few days after this year's Valentine's Day celebration.

The PEOPLE magazine, however, reported that the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”

An insider also informed People that the cause of their split is an “ongoing matter."

However, a look at Porsha's page showed the couple were recently in Dubai, where they had some loved-up moments.

Below is a video of Porsha and Simon on a cruise boat

Below is a post by Simon celebrating Porcha on Valentine's Day:

Reactions trail Porcha Williams' alleged divorce

Nigerian netizens have reacted to the news by dropping different comments, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bitetkayme:

"Come on now..we all know Porsha gets married for a living.. I’m pretty sure it was a plan between the 2 of them…to get married for citizenship…"

ladypromisee:

"She stole him from his wife just to divorcee him after 15 months???"

ola_mara_nma:

"Who is surprised? A clear case of Snatching and Snatching rubbish."

cashbenkid:

"She carry him under 3.5."

ajen_annang:

"This karma came so quick."

dee.baba:

"Use and dump… men be wise pls! She has so much to gain by breezing in and out of that marriage."

Porsha Williams' groom dons military regalia

Porsha Williams had the internet buzzing with reactions following her much-talked-about wedding with Simon Guobadia.

She made a beautiful bride as she donned a stunning ballgown with a huge crown, making her look like a real-life princess.

Legit.ng also reported a throwback video of the American reality star struggling to walk in a wedding dress.

