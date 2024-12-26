Timaya and Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey Seen Boarding PJ Together Again: "She go Dump You"
- Again, Talented Nigerian singer Timaya, whose real name is Inetimi Timaya Odon, was spotted with US reality TV Brooke Bailey
- Just like the first time, the two were spotted boarding a private jet in what looked like Nigeria, giving many the impression that he flew her in
- Seeing Timaya and Brooker together for the second time has triggered even more reactions on social media
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerian singer Inetimi Timaya Odon and popular US reality TV star Brooke Bailey have caught the eyes of many internet users.
Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Timaya was seen with the Basketball wives' star some days ago while boarding a private jet.
In a new trending clip, Brooke and Timaya are seen again on what appears to be the same runway and plane. This time, it is almost certain that they were both in Nigeria because of the airport staff who escorted them to the plane.
Considering the new clip, fans are questioning whether the two might be romantically linked. Many have even slammed Timaya for spending so much on private jets for a woman who will dump him.
Watch the video below:
This comes after US singers Saweetie, Chloe Bailey, Gunna and other known foreigners stormed Nigeria for the holidays. This also follows Timaya's interview, in which he stated that he does not think marriage is for him.
Netizens react to clip of Timaya, brooke
Read some reactions here:
@AmHCODED:
"Looking for mutual friends! 🤝❤️."
@ABoifame:
"See as he Dey mis manage his funds on who go dump am . My belle Dey empty here oo."
@CertifiedDan_:
"I’m liking this oo yes Chulo way!!!"
@chidyk01:
"Timaya money go finish for pj this time around you think say e Dey easy to flex Miami b*tches."
Timaya carries lady on stage
In a previous report by Legit.ng, dancehall superstar Timaya got the internet buzzing after a video showed him dancing with a heavily endowed woman.
The musician thrilled his fans and audience during the second anniversary of a Lagos nightclub.
A trending video showed the Plantain Boy break-out star in vigorous dance steps with a curvy lady who made her way to the stage.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng