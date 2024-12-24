The debate on who owns 'Detty December' is trending on X as Ghanaians accused Nigerians of taking the viral slang from them

This comes as popular stars like Gunna, Sweetie, and Chloe Bailey, have been spotted at different events in Lagos

Nigerians in their numbers have also responded to Ghanaians as the new drama unfolds on social media

A new drama might be unfolding between Nigerians and Ghanaians over who truly owns 'Detty December.'

Recall that some months back, Nigerians were involved in a series of exchanges with South Africans over Miss Universe Nigeria queen Chidimma Adetshina.

Saweetie becomes the latest US star to arrive in Lagos. Credit: saweetie/thelagospaparazzi/gunna

This time it could be a fight with Ghanaians who are reacting to how top celebrities like Gunna, Tyla, Chloe Bailey, and Sweetie are storming Lagos, Nigeria, for the festive period.

A series of tweets by Ghanaians have emerged on X, formerly Twitter, as many accused Nigerians of stealing 'Detty December' from them.

See some of their tweets below:

Who owns Detty December?

According to Wikipedia, December In Ghana, colloquially referred to as Detty December (#dettydecember), is a cultural and festive phenomenon that became popular alongside the "Year of Return” initiative launched by the government of Ghana in 2019.

Despite Ghanaians claiming ownership of 'Detty December,' Nigerians have taken to social media to clap back. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerians, read them below:

thehealthybillionaire:

"This our 37th state no dey ever want know their position …. Delulu. You have to love them 🇬🇭."

bukihq:

"How many are they sef in that country?"

bodyworkbyamy_haven:

"na everything una wan dey drag."

me_gkidsnigeria:

"Oya, ‘Oblee December’… is that okay?"

spicyairmiie:

"You guys are always dragging things with Nigerians. Obsessed much."

tekemz:

"Detty December but where's your 2 hours traffic at 2am for a journey of 15 minutes."

Chloe Bailey shares pictures from Burna Boy's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US star shared pictures of her at Burna Boy's mansion.

The singer shared different views in each of the pictures as she wrote in a caption: "little miss sunshine."

This comes amid rumours that Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey were in a relationship.

