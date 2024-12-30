Portable's former girlfriend, Queen Dami, has shared a new update on her life after her heated online drama with the singer

Legit.ng reported that the mother of one was forced to park out of Portale's house after he dragged on social media

Following that, Dami uploaded a series of new photographs in her gallery as she revealed her movement for the coming year

Queen Dami, the youngest widow of the late Alaafin of Oyo, has set a new year's resolution despite her relationship with singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable.

In an Instagram post, Queen Dami posted adorable photographs of herself wearing red and a message about her new aspirations.

The mother of one discussed removing unpleasant people and discarding her past. She encouraged everyone to forgive their mistakes and begin their lives with excitement.

"Delete negative people. Forget your past. Accept your mistake, And Restart your life with joy."

This occurred a few weeks after she made a New Year's demand and sent a message to her ex-boyfriend.

She took to Instagram to say farewell to 2024 and hoped that the new year would keep liars, haters, and cheats out of her life.

Portable and his women caused a stir online a few weeks ago. They have made news for their romantic problems and conflicts.

He dragged Queen Dami brutally and accused her of being responsible for the king's death, fornicating while married to the king, and having affairs with a number of men, including Fuji singers.

Following that, Portable raided the flat he rented in her name and caused damage.

Portable's Queen Dami stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Queen Dami reacts to allegations of killing Alaafin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Queen Dami reacted to allegations of killing her late husband, Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The mother of one made headlines in November 2020 after fleeing the Alaafin's castle, leaving her marriage to the traditional monarch behind.

In a recent live video, Dami addressed the allegations of killing her first husband, stating that she had nothing to do with his death.

