Funke Akindele organised a praise night in appreciation to God for a bountiful year as she called her colleagues and friends to rejoice with her

In the clip making the rounds, many celebrities turned up, including Layi Wasabi, Kate Henshaw and others

The actress invited Tope Alabi and Dare Justified as her music ministers and video of the event warmed the hearts of fans

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has shown immense gratitude to God for the success she recorded in the year 2024.

The mother of two organised a praise night and invited her friends and colleagues in the movie industry to rejoice with her.

The moviemaker, who recently unfollowed her colleague online, invited Tope Alabi and Dare Justified to entertain guests and also worship her maker.

Funke Akindele shows dance moves

In one of the viral videos, the actress was seen dancing joyfully and worshipping God at her party. She was with Sharon Ooja and Bisola Aiyeola as they all showed their dance steps.

In the caption of her post, she noted that she has every reason to thank God as she concluded that in the presence of God, there is always fullness of Joy.

Recall that year has been a good one for the actress, who raked in millions of naira at the cinema with her project.

What fans said about Funke Akindele's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Funke Akindele and her praise party. Here are some of the comments below:

@foladelef:

"Thanks for having us, Sis."

@sandiegobeautypalace:

"May I not lack good people in 2025."

@agbeke_crownofwealth:

"Beautiful way to wrap it up. Ofun toun nbo Ayabo fun gbogbo wa."

@officiallolo1:

"Glorious day."

@sabirider2024:

"Grateful God we appreciate you on our momma’s behalf."

@iam_nnetalks:

"From her words, "Envy no one, ask God for your own space and explore" Lord, we are grateful for Aunty Funke, and every fan out there and we are forever grateful. Compliments of the season."

@nikkilaoye:

"Awww beautiful moment of worship and thanksgiving."

@sharonooja:

"He has done it for me."

Odunlade Adekola rejoices over Funke Akindele's success

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the actress recorded an enviable record at the cinema with her latest project, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Odunlade Adekola, a fellow actor, couldn't hide his joy that he also reposted the good news shared by the actress about her project.

Fans of the two movie stars also expressed their feelings in the comment section about the news.

