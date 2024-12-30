The videos and pictures from Mabel Makun's mum's burial have been swirling all over social media

Many celebrities were in attendance, including 2baba, who performed his ever-green song African Queen

Another surprise guest in attendance was AY Makun, Mabel's ex-husband, as he shared pictures online that ignited reactions

Nigerian comedian AY Makun was one of those who went to show support to Mabel, his ex-wife, who buried her late mother recently.

Mabel Makun's mother's burial was said to have taken place at the Ikoyi area of Lagos as the family performed the final rites.

Fans react as AY Makun graces Mabel's mum's burial ceremony. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Many celebrities, friends, and family attended to celebrate Mama's life. Although there were no concrete details about the designer's mother's passing, the news seemed to have circulated among those who mattered.

AY, Mabel's ex-husband, was there with his brother, and he shared the photo on his Instagram page. They both wore black outfits as a sign of respect for the dead and her family.

See AY's post here:

AY's fans in the comment section reiterated their recognition of his maturity in the situation. You may recall that AY and Mabel ended things in a messy social media breakup.

Netizens react as AY supports Mabel

Read some reactions below:

@chikadibia_light_:

"Thank you for going to support the mother of ur kids and. You re a man."

@dobi9024:

"May God comfort Mabel and you all😢😢😢."

@april_xvii:

"People are just quick to judge."

@thisisfegor:

"And some people don’t Dey use mouth flog you say you nor go the burial. Una dey talk for this country."

@bbluv817:

"Super proud of you Bros AY. It's well, condolences so the family."

@onyinyay:

"Are you really at the burial venue?"

Mabel Makun hints on why she left

Legit.ng previously reported that Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, shared why she left her home. In a video on her Instagram page, she posted a clip about distance being her response to disrespect.

Mabel also noted that she does not react or get involved in drama; she simply removes herself from the situation.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng