American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Cephus aka Cardi B has said that she no longer wants her mansion in Atlanta.

Just recently, the 32-year-old mum of three took to her official Twitter (X) page to react to a photo of her multi-million dollar mansion that was posted online.

Fans react as Cardi B says she no longer wants her Atlanta Mansion.

According to the WAP crooner, who recently parted ways with her husband, Offset, she doesn’t want the luxury property anymore. Cardi B went on to give reasons for her statement after she was questioned by her fans.

The mum of three admitted that she does not like living in Atlanta and prefers to be in New York. she also said that after spending two weeks in Miami, she’s always ready to go back home.

In her words:

“I don’t like living in Atlanta ….i actually don’t like living nowhere else but NY”

“After 2 weeks in Miami I be ready to go back home”

See Cardi B’s tweets below:

Reactions as Cardi B said she no longer wants Atlanta mansion

Cardi B’s statement about no longer wanting her mansion in Atlanta made the rounds online and drew reactions from netizens. Some of them tried to figure out why she would want to give up the luxury property.

Read some of their comments below:

nancyblaq:

“The memories in that place probably. I mean people consider moving out of an entire city or country after a bad experience in a location.”

meelah_b:

“Rich people and mood swings🤦‍♂️🙄.”

rully_king1:

“Let’s have it ! Let’s have it 😃.”

beyondstylee_collection:

“I looked at this house & realized God actually blessed me with a “mansion”.”

Oluwafemco_rst:

“Make she dash me 😂😂.”

lifelykpaloma:

“Offset you try 😂😂😂😂 now she don’t want you knowing where she lives.”

albino.marine:

“e dey give her memories of offset , him footprints dey there.”

andersonwilliamsofficial:

“Offset caused this.”

____t.o.k.e:

“I’d move out too. Her past memories is probably there and it might trigger her emotions.”

Hito_delights:

“Even she herself is shocked.”

Irish_gloriaa:

“Memories.”

official_blessingagboifo:

“Who cares,,?”

chinnycynokoye:

“Nne dash me.”

Dttransports:

“How do people live in a house this big! Fear no dey catch una for night ? Because if you scream nobody will even hear you.”

pamelaephraim:

“Cost of maintenance no be joke.”

Bee_collectionz2:

“Oga oooo… another person prayer point… life no just balance.”

Iam_queenly:

“That’s why you should pray against marrying wrong person, home won’t feel like home anymore, it’ll be like prison.”

Cardi B and Offset's Christmas photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many netizens had questions about Cardi B and her ex-husband Offset, Kiari Kendrell Cephus's family pictures for the holidays.

Usually, Cardi B, her kids and her three bonus kids, including their father, would take family pictures for the holidays, which everyone admired.

However, following their messy online split, the duo seems to be rolling differently. Both individuals shared pictures that differed from what their online families were used to.

