Nigerian singer Wizkid is making headlines after one of his old tweets resurfaced on the internet

In the music star’s throwback post, he was seen participating in Don Jazzy’s social media giveaway

Wizkid’s resurfaced post trended online and raised a series of mixed comments from netizens w,ith some of them taunting him

Nigerian singer Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun is in the news for participating in an online giveaway years ago.

Just recently, the Grammy-winning musician’s 2016 tweet remerged on social media, showing him joining many others who hoped to win Don Jazzy’s giveaway at the time.

The Mavin Records boss with real name, Michael Collins Ajereh, was giving out N50,000 each to lucky fans and Wizkid showed his interest.

Fans react to old tweet of Wizkid participating in Don Jazzy's N50k giveaway. Photos: @wizkidayo, @donjazzy

According to the Morayo crooner, he wants the N50,000. To show seriousness, the singer also sent his account number to the poster, saying that the money could buy him diesel for some days.

See a screenshot of the exchange below:

Reactions as Wizkid’s old giveaway post resurfaces

The old tweet of Wizkid hoping to win N50k from Don Jazzy’s giveaway got many Nigerians talking after it made the rounds. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Mr Calm said Wizkid wasn’t broke at the time:

Alex expressed surprise that Wizkid actually participated in a giveaway:

Crown Prince said the singer was just catching cruise:

A Davido fan called Wizkid a beggar:

Godswill said Wiz begged Don Jazzy for N50k in the past and later called him an influencer in the future:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

top_.savage:

““Beggie Beggie”🌚.”

Real_tobenna09:

“Cruise obviously.”

classicsam12300:

“If he like make he beg 10k 😂 still remains GOAT 🐐.”

oreokubs:

“Back to the old twitter humor 😂😂.”

Ashakeade28:

“Sarcasm and joking with his friends, y'all getat.”

bebesheila2024:

“Awwww my baby 😂.”

linjojo00:

“Nigerian don't understand when one is hilarious or sarcastic or jokes in English language, the jokes has to be in broken english.. see them come for wizkid and watch him laugh at them 😂.”

Ramseyrammmmm:

“Wizkid beggy beggy😒.”

Olatunde_omoakin:

“Even dangote still Dey find money.”

ak_jindu:

“Wiz just like me, we no get shame.”

Wizkid shades Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, in April 2024, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid threw shade at Don Jazzy over his signee Ladi Poe's post.

Wizkid reacted by saying he wouldn't want to address a person signed to an influencer, indirectly noting that Ladipoe wasn't worth his attention and belittling the music powerhouse Don Jazzy, who is also into influencing gigs.

The Star Boy's post quickly spread on social media and drew a series of heated reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng