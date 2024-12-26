US rapper Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset set tongues wagging online after they each shared Christmas family photos

Rapper Offset posted pictures with his three other kids, while Cardi B shared photos with her children

Fans have been whispering and asking questions as to why they failed to get a group family photo as usual

Many online uncles and aunties have questions about American rapper Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and her ex-husband Offset, Kiari Kendrell Cephus's family pictures for the holidays.

Usually, Cardi B, her kids and her three bonus kids, including their father, would take family pictures for the holidays, which everyone admired.

Cardi B, Offset, posts pictures with different kids. Credit: @offsetyrn, @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

However, following their messy online split, the duo seems to be rolling differently. Both individuals shared pictures that differed from what their online families used to.

Offset shared pictures with his three grown kids from his ex, while Cardi shared another post with her children, Kulture and Wave Kiari. These moves have sparked online clamour about why they could not try to be a unit just for the holidays.

See their posts here:

See Offset's post:

Recall that Cardi B and Offset hung their dirty lingerie on the intent after she exposed their private texts.

How netizens reacted to Cardi B, Offset's posts

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below

@posterboyfordior:

"Yall look good 🎄 Merry Christmas."

@just1cg69:

"I can’t believe yall on this man page with all the negative comments THATS CRAZY!!! Beautiful family king!!! In NewYork as well you have beautiful children!"

@ericanicolesoldit:

"Merry Christmas to you and the babies Set."

@arinze_onyeari:

"Y’all should make up fr."

@xclonne:

"Where’s Cardi B?"

@shakea:

"He has pictures with him and Cardi kids without his other ones! The net be doing the most🙄 let this man be."

@ahjahkeren:

"Cardi would’ve picked better outfits."

@goody_2_shooz:

"Cardi never excluded anyone from her photos. The pettiness is real."

Cardi B rocks new hairstyle

In a previous report by Legit.ng, American rapper Cardi B wore a new hairstyle and an exquisite black outfit as she attended the Mugler SS25 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Her hair was styled in two parts: the back was packed in a bun, while the front was styled to cover her face.

The mother of three attended the event amid her cheating drama with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng