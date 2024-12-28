Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has shared her thoughts about retiring soon on social media with her numerous fans

In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old singer explained that she had tried in the industry and that she was tired

Tiwa Savage’s announcement was met with interesting reactions from her fans on social media, as some of them encouraged her

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is looking to retire from the music industry soon after dropping her album.

Just recently the Mega Money Mega crooner took to her Instagram stories to say that her current album might be her last.

Further explaining, the 44-year-old musician stated that she had tried working in the music industry and that she was tired.

Fans react to Tiwa Savage's retirement plan. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“This might be my last studio album, I’m tired, I don try.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot as Tiwa Savage considers quitting music. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Tiwa Savage’s retirement plan

Tiwa Savage is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s top musicians, and her retirement announcement was met with mixed feelings from netizens.

While some social media expressed dismay over the news, others encouraged the music star, noting that she had done so well in the entertainment industry.

Read some of their comments below:

just___letmebe:

“Take your flower ⚘🌷🌹🎉girl , you have tried 🙌🙌.”

makeoverbyteju:

“”Even Tuface rested at a point. E no really easy mehn!… mama produce a line we will buy. Na so Rihanna sef no sing again too.”

theeifunanya:

“Singing might not be as easy as we think, cos even Rihanna is moving on to other things.”

deluxecakesnevents:

“This might be a PR, make una go street her song guys. Don’t be tired oooo.”

tochi.amanda:

“Mummy take time ooo😢😮😂.”

thesandypreneur:

“Leave when the ovation is the loudest. You sef don try👏👏🙌❤️.”

jeysusemiam:

“No please! Take a break..”

Gazzabunny:

“She has tried. Her legacy is forever but she can’t keep up with the new girls. Legend.”

iam_abelson:

““Might”.”

General_news_4:

“She’s loaded 💵.”

inahjanet:

“Ahhhh!!!!!😢”

___susulata:

“You sef don try mama.”

Sixtybilliondollars:

“True true you don try. Go rest.”

Bshdesse:

“Awww, you're already made for life.”

okwudili_omotikogiveafuck:

“Na you sabi. No be me you dey make the money for.”

Legendary_e.e:

“True true you don try. New cats are on the rise and it’s not bad if you retire for them to take over, which they’re already taking over though.”

Tiwa Savage speaks about Flavour

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, famous songstress Tiwa Savage candidly admitted to her intense admiration for her colleague, Flavour.

The Afrobeats queen made this confession on her social media account, expressing her fascination with Flavour's sound and style.

While at that, Tiwa went on to inquire about the Highlife singer's upcoming performances in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng