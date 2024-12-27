Nigerian singer Davido recently enjoyed the Christmas holiday with his family, and videos were posted online

One of the videos showed the music star and his cousins throwing fireworks in their neighbourhood

Davido’s fireworks display caught the attention of police PRO Bright Edafe, who reacted on social media

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has drawn the attention of police PRO Bright Edafe over his Christmas fireworks display.

In Nigeria, it is normal for people to take to the streets to throw knockouts, aka ‘bangers’ and fireworks, during festive periods like Christmas.

Davido was not left out of this childlike fun as he was captured on video throwing fireworks with his cousin, BRred, during the Christmas holiday.

Fans speak as police reacts to Davido's fireworks video. Photos: @davido, @brightgoldenboy / X

Source: Instagram

The video went viral on social media, and it drew a reaction from SP Bright Edafe. According to his social media post, the policeman did not seem too pleased by Davido’s fireworks display.

The uniformed man called Davido an ‘agbaya’, a term used to describe adults behaving like children.

See the video below:

Reactions as police reacts to Davido’s fireworks video

The video of Davido shooting fireworks and the policeman’s reaction to it trended on social media and it got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

Starlifegram:

“Nah, the real Agbayas are your men that seized my kid bros Cartier on the road😂😂.”

danielchikeruba:

“David just Dey give una headache😂 nah him fit all of una.”

theblackklan:

“As dem nor fit arrest am na 😂😂😂😂.”

Badgal_julianna:

“It’s a festive season, allow him celebrate in peace. Una too get problem.”

dr.erih_:

“E pain am say he nor fit do anything.”

nwachukwuemioma:

“Once Once person suppose dey lose home training and unleash their inner child😂😂.”

Jamalmorgan_:

“He know say e no fit arrest this ones 😂.”

lenahsszn:

“Let them have fun, it’s once in a year.”

henrychika1:

“Every child has a dream, but adulthood often replaces those dreams with the weight of responsibilities. Yet, even amidst those burdens, we often find ourselves yearning to reconnect with the pure, untainted essence of our childhood. Here’s the truth: if the wounds of your inner child remain unhealed, you’ll view every challenge in life as a burden rather than an opportunity. Life is simpler than we make it heal, reconnect, and embrace the joy you once knew. There’s nothing like Agbaya, nah responsibility no gree us afford happiness that we truly deserve. Wordsmith has spoken. 2025– Give yourself the status.”

sweetylyx_official:

“I didn’t know there was an age range of people using knockouts or fire works ooo😂.”

shegzygram:

“The government no just want see the youth's happy.”

Wethebest_in_everything_we_do:

“sorry poor police, your mate dey use your salary buy bangers, I feel your pain 😢.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“The kind of agbaya I want to be… Christmas without banger na Lent 👀.”

Davido features in Chiefpriest's family Christmas photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s Christmas photo with Davido caused a buzz on social media.

To mark the Christmas holiday, several celebrities have been posting photos of themselves with their loved ones on December 25th.

Cubana Chiefpriest decided to take his friendship with Davido up a notch by posting a photo of himself with his wife and the singer on Christmas Day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng