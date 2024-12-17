Cardi B has sparked more controversy in her complex relationship with her estranged husband, Offset, after she allegedly posted their private chat

In the messages, Offset appears to be begging the mother for three bedroom moments, despite their ongoing divorce

In the released messages, the former Migos artist asked Cardi to "come over," but was met with a stern refusal, igniting reactions online

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, aka Cardi B, has shared alleged texts from her estranged husband, Offset, requesting her for bedroom moments despite their ongoing divorce.

Over the weekend, the Bronx bombshell shared a screenshot on X (previously Twitter) of an intense explicit text exchange with Offset, in which the former Migos artist invites her to "come over."

Alleged chat between Cardi B and Offset trended. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi responded by letting him know that he would never get to experience her again.

A clearly horny Offset responded by pouring out his desire to have his estranged wife for another good moment.

The WAP crooner continues to shut him down, saying:

"I don't feel like I'm going to be on you; you nikkas just don't deserve."

Offset has yet to comment on the leaked messages, which Cardi has now removed from social media.

Read the iMessage chat here.

Cardi B and Offset spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@wocwtf:

"This would be every niggga if the had chance w carti."

@SheFell4Russia:

"Begging for his btch back when he has enough money to get another one that looks like her or better and natural is crazy. Smh."

@TheCharLen:

"Also, this worked for him many times. Probably will again in the next year."

@JaniThePisces_:

"I won’t lie this would give for a good love and hip hop episode. Like girl you might as well make a bag."

@DorisKoest85554:

"Do adults really talk to each other this way?"

@JayoCrypto:

Yall jus dont get it, men will say anything to fucck. We don’t give a fucck. The messages don’t mean shitt to us it means shitt to them.

@MortgageSense83:

"Why did she stop the text there 😂, she left off the part where she gave in and saw Offset."

@MauriceCooley:

"Was it really necessary to make these very private messages very public? Seems juvenile to me."

@NeedlessBugBear:

"Damnn, so Cardi has really been a booty-call this whole time? Bro is not even trying."

Cardi B opens up about Offset

Legit.ng previously reported that Cardi B and Offset were in the headlines following their massive fallout after six years of marriage.

Recall that Offset had a big birthday party, and during that time, Cardi B went over the edge and opened up on Instagram.

Social media users saw Cardi B honest about how much Offset hurt her in their marriage.

