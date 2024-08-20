Singer Flavour has opened up on why he is not bothered about the huge concentration on Afrobeats music

He noted that although his colleagues Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, among others, are more in the spotlight, his kind of music is also top-notch

The Game Changer crooner added that Africans were doing more things that should be talked about aside from music

Singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour, has shared why he was not worried that Afrobeats singers like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, among others were getting a lot of attention.

According to him, he is not an Afrobeats singer but his kind of African music cannot be underrated.

In an interview with Afrobeats podcast hosted by Adesope_shopsydoo on Instagram, he also noted other African musicians like Fally Ipupa (of the Democratic Republic of Congo) and Diamond Platnumz (of Tanzania) were excelling in their chosen fields.

The father of three stated that Africans were doing great in other fields aside from music and they should encouraged instead of focusing on only Afrobeats music.

Several fans of the singer agreed with him, noting that he was in a class of his own.

Fans react to Flavour's interview

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to the singer's interview below:

Flavour flaunts trimmed body

Legit.ng earlier reported that Flavour looked adorable as he wore a purple jacket and trousers that exposed his chest area.

The music star combined his outfit with black shoes on white soles, and he wore dark sunglasses that gave him a dapper look.

His fans could not get enough of him and kept hailing him as they highlighted his worth in the industry.

