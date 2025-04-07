Nigerian singer, Yinka Ayefele’s mansion has continued to draw attention on social media as more videos emerge

An eyewitness took to his X page to share a video of the music star’s massive bedroom after being opportune to take a tour

The football pitch in Yinka Ayefele’s big bedroom drew the reaction of many social media users who dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer Yinka Ayefele’s mansion has remained a trending topic after videos of its interior made the rounds online.

An X user, @Arojinle1, was one of the people who was opportune to take a tour of the music star’s house on April 6, 2025, and he went on his page to update netizens.

According to Arojinle, after seeing Yinka Ayefele’s house he started thinking deeply about his life for about two hours. Not stopping there, the X user also shared a video of the singer’s bedroom.

He wrote:

“Took a tour round Yinka Ayefele's new mansion yesterday and I started thinking about my life. For two hours, I just dey reason my life.”

See his tweet below:

In the video, a football pitch was seen in the massive bedroom as some of the guests played around with a ball on it. The pitch laid in front of a massive, cinema-style television.

Yinka Ayefele’s bed lay at the other end of the bedroom which was described by the poster as being as big as an event hall.

See the video of Yinka Ayefele’s bedroom below:

Reactions as man shares video of Yinka Ayefele’s bedroom

The video of Yinka Ayefele’s massive bedroom with its impressive football pitch spread on social media and it raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. While some netizens were in awe of the room, others questioned the singer’s taste:

Queen Aminat said she found the bedroom to be too busy because people would be in the singer’s private space:

This tweep said some people in Nigeria can have money and no class:

Dandebuller said the space was too big for a bedroom:

Foundational Yoruba Boy wondered if the bedroom was meant for sleeping:

Okikiolu John asked why someone would want to play football in a space meant for sleeping:

Opemi called the bedroom a full plot of land:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Mucluxury said:

“Even in man’s disability, GOD Is Still GOD😢🙏🏻 GOD please prove yourself in our lives.”

Ed_josh__ said:

“This one na money miss road😂😂😂 any congratulations on your mansion 🙌.”

Sir__cortez wrote:

“If Lagos realtors catch that bedroom, dem go comot 2bedroom deplex inside. And u will lovvvvvve it.”

Odg__01 said:

“Okay now tell me the purpose of that football pitch am seeing there.”

Morgan.jj101 wrote:

“E reach to think, if na me I go cry to God reach house😂.”

Mc_cryfish said:

“And we way get two legs still dey pray for this kind blessing God abeg oh if na my two legs dey delay am u know what to do my God😢.”

Yinka Ayefele welcomes baby

Meanwhile in 2024, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Ayefele welcomed a baby and he shared the good news on social media.

The gospel singer shared the post on his Instagram page and on Facebook that his wife had a baby girl.

In the post, he shared a lovely picture of the newborn as an appreciation song to God was playing in the background.

