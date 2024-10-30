Enough has not been heard about the drama between singer Speed Darlington and his Grammy award-winning colleague Burna Boy

Apki had released a diss track to shade Burna Boy after the latter arrested him for defamation of character

However, he regained his freedom and noted that he was not yet done with Burna Boy, and his video sparked reactions

Singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has continued to make the news since his release from police custody after he was arrested for defaming singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

In another video, Akpi, as Speed Darlington is fondly called, stated that he would deal with the Ye crooner in a way that he would use N12m to beg him.

Apparently, Speed is still pained that Burna Boy influenced his arrest after he questioned his relationship with American rapper Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy. He had also asked him how many bottles of oils Diddy used on him during their alleged private moment together.

After Speed Darlington was released from the police cell, he tendered an apology to Burna Boy. Regardless, it has not stopped him from making taunting statements at him. He also released a diss track Baby Oil which was targeted at Burna Boy.

See Speed Darlington’s video below:

Reactions to Speed Darlington’s intention for Burna Boy

Several TikTok users have shared their takes on Speed Darlington’s video below:

@bhadboiogm

"Body go tell Burna boy. He don enter one chance."

@kin:

"Difference between Burna and akpi. Burna need visa to enter USA while akpi only need flight ticket."

@t3mi_Iso:

"This was what I said before, akpi as a US citizen will file a case against him in the US. Which may start serious problems for burna."

@JEFFKENNEDY:

"Burna boy is never a soft guy."

@ifeanyiokoroafor95:

"Akpi I love you but know you can't do anything to burna."

@ALL_FATHER:

"Burna abeg no enter USA for now. Cos if your leg touch there, akpi go use use legal system in burna."

Akpi speaks on apology to Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington had made another video, a few hours after he apologised to Burna Boy for ridiculing him.

In the recording, he said that his lawyer forced him to make the apology because he wanted to have his phone back.

He noted that he has the video he made about Burna Boy in his laptop and bragged that he will buy another phone.

