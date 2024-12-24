Aforeeats international star Burna Boy recently became a viral topic online after a video captured him displaying excessive energy on stage

The City Boy hitmaker, who is currently back home in Lagos, Nigeria, was spotted at one of the shows he headlined this Christmas season

During his performance, Odogwu, as he is fondly called, showed a walking step on stage that filled many with questions as they called the attention of his arch enemy Speed Darlington

Nigerian international sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has become a subject of online ridicule after a recent video of him surfaced.

The Grammy-award-winning artist has been in Nigeria for the Christmas festivities and has headlined a series of shows during his visit.

Burna Boy's new video caused a stir online. Credit: @sunflowersyrup, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a video from one of his performances, Burna Boy appeared unusually energetic on stage, sparking reactions from netizens.

While engaging the audience, the "City Boy" hitmaker made some swift and exaggerated movements that many fans found unusual.

In the clip, Burna Boy can be heard saying, "If you are ready to turn the fk up tonight, let me hear you say Burnaaa!" as he moved from one part of the stage to another.

Watch the video below:

Video of Burna Boy on stage causes stir

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below as fans and netizens called to the attention of his arch enemy Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, who once had allegations about African Gaint crooner's relationship with US rap mogul Diddy.

See the the reactions below:

pearlliehart:

"When you’ve got to this height of success, you can walk however you want, please."

blackx_panda:

"Before any bad comment, just know say burna fit find you anywhere you Dey."

jhany_manny:

"Something is off about the way he walked nd the hand posture, make I face front."

tiwa0121:

"ODG Barbie."

meriestephen:

"Burna with the Hips, Auntie is that you ?? That sista walk was just necessary."

oliverjoh453:

"I guess Akpi is right after all ,but what do i know."

86sheriff:

"Could it be that akpi is right?"

pagebybuka:

"But Fela Kuti did this several times on stage 🤷🏾‍♂️ besides .. no one in this comment section has dated the quality of girls Burner boy has.. so maybe it's your masculinity that is fragile, not his."

Gunna Chills at Burna Boy's Mansion

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Chloe Bailey's ex-boyfriend, Gunna and Burna Boy have been chilling together since he landed in Lagos.

Recall that netizens anticipated drama after news of the US rapper's arrival in Lagos, Nigerian circulated cyberspace.

However, this is not the case as Gunna was spotted at Odogwu's mansion last night and seems to be having a good time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng